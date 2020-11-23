Navios’ Frangou Optimistic About Dry Bulk Market’s Growth in 2021

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NM), a global seaborne shipping and logistics company, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2020.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am pleased with our results for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, Navios Holdings reported revenue of $126.2 million, adjusted EBITDA of $60.2 million and adjusted Net Income of $2.1 million.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “Drybulk demand in the first half of 2020 was adversely effected by global quarantines. However, monetary stimulus and other policy measures eased the disruption and helped restart global economies in the third quarter. We believe that continued improvement is also attributable to food security considerations and new purchasing patterns emerging in the pandemic economy. Consequently, we are optimistic about growth in 2021.”

HIGHLIGHTS – RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Fleet Update

Vessel Sales

In September 2020, the Company sold the Navios Gem, a 2014-built Capesize vessel of 181,336 dwt, and the Navios Victory, a 2014-built Panamax vessel of 77,095 dwt, for a sale price of $51.0 million. Part of the sale proceeds were used for the repayment in full of the $33.0 million of outstanding secured bank debt in respect of the two vessels.

In August and September 2020, the Company sold to unrelated third parties, two 2005-built Panamax vessels, the Navios Northern Star and the Navios Amitie, for sale prices of $7.0 million and $7.1 million, respectively.

Owned fleet renewal and expansion

Over the last twelve months ended Q3 2020 Navios Holdings has added eight vessels to its owned fleet (including vessels under bareboat in agreements) with an average age of 4.1 years. At the same period a total of seven vessels have been sold with an average age of 13.4 years. The above had a result of increasing the dwt capacity of the owned vessels by 8% and decrease its average age by 13%.

Fleet statistics

Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 49 vessels totaling 5.3 million dwt, of which 32 are owned (including five bareboat-in vessels) and 17 are chartered-in under long-term charters (collectively, the “Core Fleet”). The fleet consists of 16 Capesize, 26 Panamax, five Ultra-Handymax and two Handysize vessels, with an average age of 8.0 years.

Navios Holdings has currently chartered-out 94.4% of available days for the remaining three months of 2020. Of these available days, 71.1% are chartered-out on fixed rate and 23.3% are chartered-out on index.

The average contracted daily charter-in rate for the long-term charter-in vessels (excluding Kliemar controlled fleet mainly used for servicing contracts of affreightment) for the remaining three months of 2020 is $13,011 per day. The above figures do not include the fleet of Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics”).

Exhibit II provides certain details of the Core Fleet of Navios Holdings. It does not include the fleet of Navios Logistics.

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitution for Navios Holdings’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See Exhibit I under the heading, “Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” for a discussion of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics), and EBITDA of Navios Logistics (on a stand-alone basis) and a reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable measures calculated under U.S. GAAP.

As of November 30, 2018, Navios Holdings obtained control over Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) and consequently consolidated Navios Containers beginning on that date. Following the sale of Navios Containers general partnership interest on August 30, 2019, Navios Holdings deconsolidated Navios Containers from that date onwards. The results of operations of Navios Containers for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 consolidated under Navios Holdings have been reported as discontinued operations.

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $10.1 million, or 13.0%, to $67.4 million, as compared to $77.5 million for the same period during 2019. The decrease in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to the decline in the time charter and freight market during the periods compared and a decrease in available days by 2.9%, due to the vessels sold and certain charter-in vessels that were redelivered, partially mitigated by the delivery of the five bareboat-in vessels. The TCE per day decreased by 9.5% to $14,056 per day in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $15,534 per day in the same period of 2019.

Revenue from the Logistics Business was $58.8 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $64.1 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to (i) a $4.4 million decrease in revenue from the port terminal business, mainly attributable to lower volumes transshipped from the grain port terminal, (ii) a $2.9 million decrease in revenue from the barge business, mainly due to less revenue from time charter contracts and (iii) a $1.0 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business mainly, due to lower time charter rates. The overall decrease was partially mitigated by a $3.0 million increase in sales of products due to the increase in the Paraguayan liquid port’s volume of products sold.

Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was $10.1 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $39.1 million for the same period in 2019. Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 was $2.1 million, as compared to $35.7 million for the same period in 2019. This decrease in Adjusted Net Income was mainly due to (i) a $29.7 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA as discussed in the paragraph below; (ii) a $6.9 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net; and (iii) a $0.2 million increase in income tax expense. This overall decrease of $36.8 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $2.2 million decrease in depreciation and amortization; (ii) a $0.5 million decrease in share-based compensation expense; and (iii) a $0.5 million decrease in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs.

Net Income of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $2.7 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $14.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Excluding $4.2 million in write-off of deferred finance cost for bond extinguishment incurred for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted Net Income of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $6.8 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $14.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Net Loss of Navios Containers, on a standalone basis, was $0.8 million for the period from July 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019 (deconsolidation effective date).

Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $29.7 million to $60.2 million, as compared to $89.9 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $15.4 million decrease in revenue; (ii) a $12.4 million decrease in gain on bond extinguishment; (iii) a $9.8 million gain on sale of business recorded in the three month period ended September 30, 2019; (iv) a $4.5 million decrease in other income, net; and (v) a $1.3 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs). This overall decrease of $43.4 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $6.5 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses; (ii) a $3.4 million decrease in net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest; (iii) a $2.3 million decrease in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses); and (iv) a $1.5 million increase in equity in net earnings from affiliate companies.

EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $24.2 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $32.5 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding $4.2 million in write-off of deferred finance cost for bond extinguishment incurred for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $28.3 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $32.5 million for the same period in 2019.

Nine Months Ended September 2020 and 2019 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $43.1 million, or 23.5%, to $140.0 million, as compared to $183.1 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to the decline in the time charter and freight market during the periods compared, and a decrease in available days by 8.5%, due to the vessels sold and certain charter-in vessels that were redelivered, partially mitigated by the delivery of the five bareboat-in vessels. The TCE per day decreased by 17.9% to $9,673 per day in the nine month period ended September 20, 2020, as compared to $11,784 per day in the same period in 2019.

Revenue from the Logistics Business was $174.4 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $180.5 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to (i) a $7.3 million decrease in revenue from the barge business, mainly due to less revenue from time charter contracts, (ii) a $3.2 million decrease in revenue from the port terminal business, mainly attributable to lower volumes transshipped from the grain port terminal and (iii) a $1.7 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business, mainly due to lower time charter rates. The overall decrease was partially mitigated by a $6.0 million increase in sales of product, due to an increase in the Paraguayan liquid port’s volumes of products sold.

Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was $98.6 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $80.9 million for the same period in 2019. Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 was $46.7 million, as compared to $34.5 million Adjusted Net Income for the same period in 2019. This decrease in Adjusted Net Income was mainly due to (i) a $83.1 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA as discussed in the paragraph below; and (ii) an $8.9 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net. This overall decrease of $92.0 million in Adjusted Net Income was partially mitigated by (i) a $8.3 million decrease in depreciation and amortization; (ii) a $1.3 million decrease in share-based compensation expense; (iii) a $0.7 million decrease in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs; and (iv) a $0.5 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net Income of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $21.7 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $29.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Excluding $4.2 million in write-off of deferred finance cost for bond extinguishment incurred for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted Net Income of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $25.9 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $29.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Net Loss of Navios Containers, on a standalone basis, was $4.1 million for the period from January 1, 2019 to August 30, 2019 (deconsolidation effective date).

Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $83.1 million to $116.1 million, as compared to $199.2 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $49.2 million decrease in revenue; (ii) a $24.5 million decrease in other income, net; (iii) a $22.5 million decrease in gain on bond extinguishment; (iv) a $9.8 million gain on sale of business recorded in the nine month period ended September 30, 2019; (v) a $3.1 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs); and (vi) a $1.3 million increase in net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest. This overall decrease of $110.4 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $17.4 million increase in equity in net earnings from affiliate companies; (ii) a $9.0 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses; and (iii) a $0.9 million decrease in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses).

EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $73.4 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $84.2 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding $4.2 million in write-off of deferred finance cost for bond extinguishment incurred for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $77.5 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $84.2 million for the same period in 2019.

