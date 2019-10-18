Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Announces $15 Million Offering of Common Stock

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, an owner and operator of tanker vessels, announced today that it has priced an offering of 1,875,000 shares of common stock for an aggregate of approximately $15.0 million in a registered direct offering at $8.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about October 24, 2019. Navios Acquisition estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting estimated offering expenses and placement agent fees, will be approximately $14.0 million. Navios Acquisition expects to use the net proceeds from the registered direct offering for general corporate purposes.

Navios Acquisition’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NNA.”

Fearnley Securities, Inc. acted as sole lead manager.

S. Goldman Advisors LLC and Fearnley Securities AS acted as lead placement agents in the registered direct offering. Fearnley Securities AS is not a U.S. registered broker-dealer and to the extent that this offering is made within the United States, its activities will be effected only to the extent permitted by Rule 15a-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation