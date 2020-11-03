Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Hellenic Shipping News / Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Announces Delivery of One VLCC

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Announces Delivery of One VLCC

in Hellenic Shipping News 03/11/2020

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, an owner and operator of tanker vessels, announced today that the Baghdad, a new building VLCC of 313,433 dwt under bareboat lease, was delivered on October 28, 2020 from a Japanese shipyard.

The Baghdad has been chartered out to a high-quality counterparty for a ten-year period at a bareboat rate of $27,816 (net) per day. The charter party has an option for an additional five-year period at a bareboat rate of $29,751 (net) per day.
Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software