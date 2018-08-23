Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (“Navios Acquisition”) (NYSE: NNA), an owner and operator of tanker vessels, reported its financial results for the second quarter and the six month period ended June 30, 2018.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Acquisition, stated, “I am pleased with the results of the second quarter, for which we reported revenue of $41.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “The oil transportation market continues to be under pressure. We are maintaining cost control, as operating costs are about 17% lower than our listed peers, based on 2017 data. We are also taking advantage of this market by returning capital to stockholders through dividend and stock repurchase programs. We declared a dividend of $0.02 for the second quarter and have repurchased approximately 7.6 million shares (about 5.0% of the shares outstanding) YTD 2018.”

HIGHLIGHTS — RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Bareboat structure on newbuild VLCCs

In August 2018, Navios Acquisition agreed to the main terms of a 12-year bareboat charter-in agreement with de-escalating purchase options for two newbuild Japanese VLCCs delivering in the third and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. The bareboat charter-in agreement reflects an implied price of approximately $84.5 million per vessel and an annual effective interest of approximately 6% fixed for the duration of the agreement. Concurrently, Navios Acquisition agreed to the main terms of bareboat charter-out agreements with a duration of 10 years for each vessel plus a five-year optional period granted to the charterer. The bareboat charter-out rate is $27,816 net per day, $29,751 net per day for the optional period, and the charterer is granted de-escalating purchase options. The above structure is expected to provide an annual free cash flow of approximately $5.0 million on average for the duration of the bareboat charter-in agreement. The above structure is subject to definitive documentation and there can be no assurances that it will be completed in full or that, if agreed upon, will be pursuant to the terms described in this press release.

Dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock

On July 31, 2018, the Board of Directors of Navios Acquisition declared a quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2018 of $0.02 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record as of September 20, 2018. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Acquisition’s cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Navios Midstream acquisition proposal

On June 28, 2018, Navios Acquisition announced that it has submitted a proposal to the Board of Directors of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (“Navios Midstream”) (NYSE:NAP) to acquire the publicly held units of Navios Midstream not already owned by Navios Acquisition in a stock for units exchange.

Subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, Navios Acquisition is proposing consideration of 6.292 Navios Acquisition shares for each outstanding publicly held common unit of Navios Midstream as part of a transaction that would be structured as a merger of Navios Midstream with and into Navios Acquisition.

The proposed transaction is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, approval of the Board of Directors of Navios Acquisition and the necessary approvals of the conflicts committee of Navios Midstream under Navios Midstream’s limited partnership agreement. The consummation of the proposed transaction would be subject to customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that any such approvals will be forthcoming, that a definitive agreement will be executed, or that any transaction will be consummated.

Stock repurchase program

As of August 21, 2018, Navios Acquisition has repurchased 7,626,619 shares for approximately $6.0 million, under the $25.0 million stock repurchase program, providing an additional return of 5.0% to our stockholders.

Time charter coverage

Navios Acquisition currently owns 35 vessels, of which seven are VLCCs, 26 are product tankers and two are chemical tankers.

Currently, Navios Acquisition has contracted 93.8% of its available days on a charter-out basis for 2018, which is expected to generate revenues of approximately $148.3 million for 2018. The average contractual net daily charter-out rate for the 83.7% of the available days that are contracted on base rate and/or on base rate with profit sharing arrangements is expected to be $13,987 for 2018.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Acquisition has compiled its consolidated statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. The quarterly information for 2018 and 2017 was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net (loss)/ income and Adjusted (loss)/income per share (basic) are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Acquisition’s results (see Exhibit II for reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA).

Three month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Revenue for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 decreased by $17.0 million, or 29.0%, to $41.5 million, as compared to $58.5 million for the same period of 2017. The decrease was mainly attributable to a: (i) decrease in the market rates during the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017; and (ii) decrease in revenue by $2.5 million due to the sale of the Nave Galactic to Navios Midstream in March 2018. Available days of the fleet decreased to 3,079 days for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to 3,256 days for the three month period ended June 30, 2017. The time charter equivalent rate, or TCE Rate, decreased to $13,260 for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, from $17,491 for the three month period ended June 30, 2017.

Net loss for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 amounted to $22.1 million as compared to $64.4 million for the same period of 2017. Net loss was affected by the items described in the table above. Adjusted net loss for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 increased by approximately $17.2 million to $21.8 million loss as compared to $4.6 million loss for the same period of 2017. The increase in adjusted net loss was due to a: (a) $16.1 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; (b) $0.8 million increase in direct vessel expenses; (c) $0.6 million decrease in interest income; and (d) $0.2 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net of deferred finance cost; partially mitigated by $0.4 million decrease in depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA, affected by the items described in the table above, for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 decreased by approximately $16.1 million to $11.0 million, as compared to $27.1 million for the same period of 2017. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to a: (a) $17.0 million decrease in revenue, as described above; (b) $0.9 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding stock based compensation); (c) $0.8 million increase in time charter expenses mainly due to the accrued backstop commitment to Navios Midstream; and (d) $1.0 million increase in other (expense)/ income, net; partially mitigated by a: (i) $2.9 million increase in equity /(loss) in net earnings of affiliated companies; and (ii) $0.8 million decrease in management fees, due to the sale of the Nave Galactic to Navios Midstream in March 2018, which was partially offset by the amendment to the fees under the Management Agreement.

Six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Revenue for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 decreased by $35.3 million, or 28.7%, to $87.6 million, as compared to $122.9 million for the same period of 2017. The decrease was mainly attributable to a: (i) decrease in the market rates during the six month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017; and (ii) decrease in revenue by $4.1 million mainly due to the sale of the Nave Galactic to Navios Midstream in March 2018. Available days of the fleet decreased from 6,463 days for the six month period ended June 30, 2017, as compared to 6,261 days for the six month period ended June 30, 2018. The TCE Rate decreased from $18,475 for the six month period ended June 30, 2017, to $13,740 for the six month period ended June 30, 2018.

Net loss for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 amounted to $46.5 million as compared to $58.8 million for the same period of 2017. Net loss was affected by the items described in the table above. Adjusted net loss for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 increased by $40.7 million to $39.7 million loss as compared to $1.0 million income for the same period of 2017. The increase was due to a: (a) $38.5 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; (b) $1.4 million increase in direct vessel expenses; (c) $0.9 million decrease in interest income; and (d) $0.4 million increase in interest expense and finance cost; partially mitigated a by $0.5 million decrease in depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA, affected by the items described in the table above, for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 decreased by approximately $38.5 million to $26.0 million, as compared to $64.5 million for the same period of 2017. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to a: (a) $35.3 million decrease in revenue, as described above; (b) $3.4 million increase in time charter expenses mainly due to the accrued backstop commitment to Navios Midstream; (c) $1.1 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding stock based compensation); (d) $1.2 million increase in other (expense)/ income, net; partially mitigated by a: (i) $1.8 million increase in equity /(loss) in net earnings of affiliated companies; and (ii) $0.8 million decrease in management fees, due to the sale of the Nave Galactic to Navios Midstream in March 2018, which was partially offset by the amendment to the fees under the Management Agreement.

Fleet Employment Profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of the performance of Navios Acquisition and its core fleet for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017.

