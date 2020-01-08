Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Takes Delivery of Five Vessels upon Liquidation of Navios Europe Inc.
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (“Navios Acquisition”) (NYSE: NNA), an owner and operator of tanker vessels, announced the delivery of five product tankers following the liquidation of Navios Europe Inc. (“Navios Europe I”).
Navios Acquisition financed the $81.8 million acquisition, subject to customary working capital adjustments, through (i) $32.5 million of bank financing bearing an interest rate of LIBOR plus 400 bps and maturity in June 2020, (ii) about $33.0 million receivables due from Navios Europe I and (ii) cash from balance sheet.
The five product tankers delivered to Navios Acquisition are:
|Vessels
|Type
|Built
|DWT
|Charter Rate, net ($)
|Expected Expiration Date
|Perseus N
|MR1 Tanker
|2009
|36,264
|11,356
|04/2020
|Star N
|MR1 Tanker
|2009
|37,872
|11,850
|02//2020
|Hector N
|MR1 Tanker
|2008
|38,402
|11,850
|01/2020
|Aurora N
|LR1 Tanker
|2008
|63,495
|Floating rate
|03/2020
|Lumen N
|LR1 Tanker
|2008
|63,599
|Floating rate
|03/2020
|Total: 5 vessels
|239,632
Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation