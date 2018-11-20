Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 31st.

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,420. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $853,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source: MarketBeat