Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, September 14th, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Acquisition from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

NYSE:NNA opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $54.39 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source: MarketBeat