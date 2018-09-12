Navios Maritime Containers Files Updated Plans For U.S. IPO

Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm is an owner and operator of intermediate-sized container ships for charter.

NMCI is growing quickly but is subject to a high degree of trade environment uncertainty with U.S, China, and the E.U. at odds over trade relations.

Company & Technology

Monte Carlo, Monaco-based NMCI was founded in 2017 to acquire and operate container ships for short-term and long-term charter.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Angeliki Frangou, who is also Chairman and CEO of parent company Navios Maritime Holdings.

Navios generates its revenues by chartering vessels to leading liner companies pursuant to fixed-rate time charters.

NMCI is part of the larger Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) group of shipping services companies. The firm is focused on specific container ship segments that it believes are poised to best respond to a rebound in shipping rates recovery.

Market

According to a BIMCO 2018 container shipping Outlook, the global container shipping market has shown continued growth of around 4% in total container ship fleet size:



Source: Seeking Alpha