Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Reports Improved First Quarter Results

Navios Maritime Containers Inc., a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry, yesterday reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS — RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

34% increase in fleet capacity YTD 2018

Acquired four containerships YTD 2018 for $129.0 million

59% increase in sequential quarterly EBITDA

$15.7 million EBITDA for Q1 2018 vs. $9.9 million for Q4 2017

Raised $30.0 million equity in March 2018

$119.0 million sale and lease back agreement extending maturities to 2023

$61.0 million new term loan facilities

Vessel Acquisitions

In April 2018, Navios Containers agreed to acquire from Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) the YM Utmost and YM Unity, two 2006-built containerships each of 8,204 TEU for an aggregate purchase price of $67.0 million. These vessels are time chartered out at a net daily charter rate of $34,266 per vessel until August 2018 and October 2018, respectively. The acquisition of the YM Utmost and YM Unity was unanimously approved by a Special Committee of the independent members of the Board of Directors of Navios Containers. The acquisition of the vessels will be financed with a $36.0 million term loan facility and the balance with available cash. The term loan facility has an amortization profile of 7 years, matures in June 2022 and bears interest at LIBOR plus 325 bps per annum.

In March 2018, the Company agreed to acquire one 2010-built 10,000 TEU containership from an unrelated third party for a purchase price of $50.25 million. This vessel is employed on time charter with a net daily charter rate of $26,663 until March 2019. The acquisition of the vessel will be financed with a $25.0 million term loan facility and the balance with available cash. The facility has an amortization profile of 9 years, matures in June 2023 and bears interest at LIBOR plus 300 bps per annum.

The Company expects to take delivery of all three vessels within the second quarter of 2018.

As previously announced, in March 2018 the Company took delivery of a 2010-built 4,250 TEU containership for a purchase price of $11.78 million. Navios Containers financed the acquisition of the vessel with cash on its balance sheet and $6.0 million of bank debt under one of its existing term loan facilities. The vessel has been chartered out at a daily net rate of $10,468 until May 2019.

New Sale and Leaseback Agreement – Refinancing Existing Credit Facilities – Extending Maturities to 2023

In March 2018 the Company executed a term sheet for an up to $119.0 million sale and leaseback agreement with a leading Chinese institution in order to refinance its credit facilities maturing in the fourth quarter of 2019, which had an outstanding balance of $92.4 million as of March 31, 2018. The term sheet provides for 60 monthly payments of $1.4 million each. In the definitive agreements, Navios Containers will have an obligation to purchase the vessels at the end of fifth year for $59.5 million. The refinancing (if completed) is expected to release approximately $26.6 million of cash, before fees and expenses, and reduce the debt service cost for the remainder of 2018 by approximately $22.7 million, providing the Company with an aggregate $49.3 million of incremental cash during 2018. The transaction is expected to close within the second quarter of 2018. No assurances can be provided that the Company will successfully refinance these credit facilities or that the terms will be as described in this press release.

Fleet Development

Assuming the closing of these vessel acquisitions, Navios Containers will own a fleet of 25 vessels totaling 119,538 TEU. The current average age of the fleet is 10.1 years (See Exhibit II). As of May 4, 2018 and assuming closing of these vessel acquisitions, Navios Containers has chartered-out 69.3% and 20.4% of available days for the remaining nine months of 2018 and for 2019, respectively, which are expected to generate $87.3 million and $45.8 million in revenue, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $18,780 and $24,644 for the remaining nine months of 2018 and for 2019, respectively and the total expected available days for the remaining nine months of 2018 and for 2019, are 6,707 days and 9,125 days, respectively.

Private Placement

On March 13, 2018, Navios Containers closed a private placement of 5,454,546 shares at a subscription price of $5.50 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $30.0 million. Navios Partners and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings”) invested $15.0 million at the subscription price and received 2,720,004 shares. Navios Partners and Navios Holdings also received warrants for 370,909 shares and 92,727 shares, respectively, with a five-year term.

As of March 31, 2018, Navios Partners and Navios Holdings hold 13,538,186 common shares representing 39.1% of the equity of Navios Containers. Both Navios Partners and Navios Holdings hold warrants for 2,353,011 shares and 588,253 shares with a five-year term, representing 6.8% and 1.7% of the total equity of Navios Containers, respectively.

Source: Navios Maritime Containers Inc.