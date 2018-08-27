Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Names Jeremy J. Bryan Chief Operating Officer

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. today announced the appointment of Jeremy J. Bryan as Chief Operating Officer of Navios Corporation effective as of February 1, 2019.

Angeliki Frangou stated, “We welcome Jeremy to the Navios Group. Jeremy is a trusted leader whose unique background adds significant expertise and a wealth of knowledge to our commercial operations. Mr. Bryan will add to Navios’ capabilities and its network of global relationships.”

Mr. Bryan joins Navios Corporation from Cargill International S.A. where he worked since 1992. Mr. Bryan served in various positions during his tenure there, most recently as Global Head of Drybulk Trading, having previously served as the head of the Panamax and Handymax trading departments.

Mr. Bryan Served as a Lieutenant in the Dutch Military and has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Nijenrode Business University.

