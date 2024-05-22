Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Provides Important Reminder for All Holders of Series G And Series H American Depositary Shares: Early Tender Deadline to Receive $5.75 in Cash is Today at 5:00 P.M.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or the “Company”), today provided a reminder of its previously announced tender offer to purchase any and all outstanding Series G (CUSIP 63938Y100) and Series H (CUSIP 63938Y308) American Depositary Shares (the “Series G ADSs” and the “Series H ADSs”, together the “ADSs”) for cash pursuant to the terms previously described (the “Offer”).

The Offer

The Company is offering to purchase the ADSs as follows:

If the Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs are tendered on or before 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on May 21, 2024 (“Early Tender Date”):

$5.75 in cash per share, less any applicable withholdings taxes

If the Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs are tendered before midnight (end of day, New York City time) on June 7, 2024 (“Expiration Date”):

$4.75 in cash per share, less any applicable withholdings taxes

Under the terms of the Offer being made exclusively to existing holders of Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs, the Company is offering to acquire any and all of the outstanding Series G ADSs, each representing 1/100th of a Share of 8.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, and any and all of the outstanding Series H ADSs, each representing 1/100th of a Share of 8.625% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, less any applicable withholdings taxes, pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 10, 2024 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The exact details of the consideration paid and tender acceptance are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 10, 2024.

Expiration

The Offer with respect to the Early Tender Date will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 21, 2024.

Following the Early Tender Date, the Offer is scheduled to expire at midnight (the end of the day), New York City Time, on June 7, 2024, the Expiration Date.

The Depository Trust Company and its direct and indirect participants will establish their own cutoff dates and times to receive instructions to tender in this Offer to Purchase, which will be earlier than the Expiration Date. You should contact your broker or other securities intermediary to determine the cutoff date and time applicable to you, in order to timely tender your ADSs and participate in this Offer.

Complete Terms and Conditions

Georgeson LLC is acting as the Information Agent for the Offer. Citibank, N.A. is acting as the Tender Agent for the Offer. The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase may also be obtained from the Information Agent:

Georgeson LLC

Call Toll-Free (866) 920-3054

Source: Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.