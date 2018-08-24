Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or “the Company”) (NYSE:NM), a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company, reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am pleased with the results of Q2 and H1 of 2018, for which we reported Adjusted EBITDA of $43.2 million and $71.3 million, respectively. Our Adjusted EBITDA was 38% and 46% higher than the second quarter of 2017 and the first half of 2017 respectively.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “Navios controls 70 dry bulk vessels with an average age of 7.8 years. Over the past 18 months, we renewed and expanded our fleet, decreasing fleet age by 15% and increasing fleet size by 9%. Much of this we accomplished using minimal capital by increasing our charter-in fleet, often with purchase options. We are now experiencing the positive effects of healthier charter markets on our business results.”

HIGHLIGHTS – RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Fleet Update

Renewal and Expansion

In August 2018, Navios Holdings exercised the option to acquire Navios Primavera, a 2007-built, 53,464 dwt chartered-in vessel for an estimated purchase price of approximately $10.5 million to be determined on the actual delivery date of the vessel, which is expected within the fourth quarter of 2018.

In August 2018, Navios Holdings agreed to charter-in one Kamsarmax vessel under a ten-year bareboat charter with a purchase option. This vessel is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2020. The transaction is subject to completion of definitive documentation.

Sale of vessels

In July 2018, Navios Holdings agreed to sell the Navios Mars, a 2016-built Capesize vessel of 181,259 dwt, and the Navios Sphera, a 2016-built Panamax vessel of 84,872 dwt, to its affiliate Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) for a sale price of $79.0 million.

Part of the sale proceeds will be used for the full prepayment of the $31.8 million outstanding bank debt of the two vessels, while the remaining $47.2 million will be cash on our balance sheet. The vessels are expected to be delivered to Navios Partners within the third quarter of 2018.

In July 2018, Navios Holdings completed the sale to an unrelated party of the Navios Achilles, a 2001-built Ultra-Handymax vessel of 52,063 dwt for a total net sale price of $8.1 million, paid in cash.

Following fleet activities during the period 2017-2018YTD, the average age of Navios Holdings’ fleet has decreased by 15%, basis fully delivered fleet, and the capacity of the fleet has increased by 9%.

Capturing market recovery

Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 70 vessels totaling 7.1 million dwt, of which 35 are owned and 35 are chartered-in under long-term charters (collectively, the “Core Fleet”). The fleet consists of 20 Capesize, 32 Panamax, 16 Ultra-Handymax and two Handysize vessels, with an average age of 7.8 years, basis fully delivered fleet.

Navios Holdings has 22,831 total available days for 2018 (excluding the fleet of Navios Logistics and vessels servicing contracts of affreightment) and 11,482 available days for H2 2018.

The average TCE rate we achieved for the second quarter of 2018 was $11,791 per day, 29% higher than the same quarter of last year. For the second half of 2018, we achieved a TCE of $11,412 per day, 34% higher than the first half of 2017.

As of August 16, 2018, Navios Holdings has chartered-out 87.5% of available days for the remaining six months of 2018, out of which 50.1% on fixed rate and 37.4% on index or profit sharing. The above figures do not include the fleet of Navios Logistics and vessels servicing contracts of affreightment.

Exhibit II provides certain details of the Core Fleet of Navios Holdings. It does not include the fleet of Navios Logistics.

Earnings Highlights

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitution for Navios Holdings’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See Exhibit I under the heading, “Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” for a discussion of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics), and EBITDA of Navios Logistics (on a stand-alone basis), and a reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable measures calculated under U.S. GAAP.

Second Quarter 2018 and 2017 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):

The second quarter 2018 and 2017 information presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

Three Month Period Ended Three Month Period Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 132,051 $ 118,618 Net Loss $ (25,292 ) $ (37,258 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (18,697 ) (1 ) $ (27,438 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,708 $ 20,519 EBITDA $ 36,636 $ 21,518 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,231 (1 ) $ 31,338 (2 ) Basic Loss per Share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.34 ) Adjusted Basic Loss per Share $ (0.18 ) (1 ) $ (0.26 ) (2 )

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the three months ended June 30, 2018 exclude a $6.6 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Achilles.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the three months ended June 30, 2017 exclude (i) a $5.1 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Horizon and (ii) $4.7 million non-cash impairment losses relating to our affiliates. Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the three months ended June 30, 2017 also excludes a gain of $0.5 million following the completion of the Series G and H Exchange Program.

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $72.0 million, as compared to $59.2 million for the same period during 2017. The increase in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the time charter equivalent (“TCE”) per day by 28.7% to $11,791 per day in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $9,163 per day in the same period of 2017.

Revenue from the logistics business was $60.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $59.4 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $8.2 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business mainly due to the commencement of operations at the new iron ore terminal and (ii) a $0.5 million increase in sales of products mainly due to an increase in the Paraguayan liquid port’s price of products sold. The overall increase was partially mitigated by (i) a $4.0 million decrease in revenue from the barge business mainly related to liquid cargo transportation and (ii) a $4.0 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to a decrease in operating days.

Net Loss of Navios Holdings was $25.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $37.3 million for the same period in 2017. Net Loss was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Loss of Navios Holdings for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $18.7 million, as compared to $27.4 million for the same period in 2017. The $8.7 million decrease in Adjusted Net Loss was mainly due to (i) an increase in Adjusted EBITDA by $11.9 million; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization by $1.6 million; (iii) a decrease in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs of $0.6 million; and (iv) an increase in income tax benefit of $0.4 million. This overall decrease of $14.5 million was partially mitigated by (i) an increase in interest expense and finance cost, net by $5.7 million; and (ii) an increase in share-based compensation expense of $0.1 million.

Net Income of Navios Logistics was $4.0 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the three months ended June 30, 2018 increased by $11.9 million to $43.2 million, as compared to $31.3 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $13.5 million increase in revenue; (ii) a $6.5 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs); (iii) a $0.2 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses; and (iv) a $0.2 million decrease in net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. This overall increase of $20.4 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $3.9 million decrease in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies; (ii) a $2.2 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses); (iii) a $1.7 million decrease in gain on debt extinguishment; and (iv) a $0.7 million increase in other expense, net.

EBITDA of Navios Logistics was $22.4 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $19.3 million for the same period in 2017.

First Half of 2018 and 2017 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):

The information for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

Six Month Period

Ended Six Month Period

Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 248,933 $ 213,964 Net Loss $ (66,149 ) $ (85,977 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (52,839 ) (1 ) $ (67,059 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,514 $ 46,204 EBITDA $ 58,019 $ 29,952 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,329 (1 ) $ 48,870 (2 ) Basic Loss per Share $ (0.60 ) $ (0.79 ) Adjusted Basic Loss per Share $ (0.49 ) (1 ) $ (0.63 ) (2 )

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 exclude a $13.3 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Herakles and Navios Achilles.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2017 exclude (i) a $14.2 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Ionian and Navios Horizon and (ii) $4.7 million non-cash impairment losses relating to our affiliates. Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2017 also excludes a gain of $0.5 million following the completion of the Series G and H Exchange Program.

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $136.6 million, as compared to $110.8 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in TCE per day by 34.0% to $11,412 per day in the first half of 2018, as compared to $8,519 per day in the same period in 2017.

Revenue from the logistics business was $112.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $103.2 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $17.0 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business mainly due to the commencement of operations at the new iron ore terminal and (ii) a $0.9 million increase in sales of products mainly due to an increase in the price of products sold in the Paraguayan liquid port. The overall increase was partially mitigated by (i) a $6.1 million decrease in revenue from the barge business mainly related to liquid cargo transportation and (ii) a $2.7 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to fewer operating days and lower rates.

Net Loss of Navios Holdings was $66.1 million for six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $86.0 million for the same period in 2017. Net Loss was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Loss of Navios Holdings for six months ended June 30, 2018 was $52.8 million, as compared to $67.1 million for the same period in 2017. The $14.3 million decrease in Adjusted Net Loss was mainly due to (i) an increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization of $1.1 million; (iii) a decrease of $0.7 million in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs; and (iv) an increase in income tax benefit of $0.4 million. This overall decrease was partially offset by (i) an increase in interest expense and finance cost, net of $10.1 million; and (ii) an increase of $0.2 million in share-based compensation expense.

Net Income of Navios Logistics was $2.9 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased by $22.4 million to $71.3 million, as compared to $48.9 million for the same period in 2017. The $22.4 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $34.9 million increase in revenue; and (ii) a $12.6 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs). This overall increase was partially offset by (i) a $15.5 million decrease in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies; (ii) a $4.2 million increase in other expense, net; (iii) a $2.5 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses); (iv) a $1.7 million decrease in gain on debt extinguishment; (v) a $0.6 million increase in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses; and (vi) a $0.6 million increase in net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest.

EBITDA of Navios Logistics was $39.2 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $29.3 million for the same period in 2017.

Fleet Summary Data:

The following table reflects certain key indicators indicative of the performance of Navios Holdings’ dry bulk operations (excluding the Navios Logistics fleet) and its fleet performance for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Three Month Three Month Six Month Six Month Period Ended Period Ended Period Ended Period Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Available Days (1) 5,810 5,968 11,349 11,771 Operating Days (2) 5,800 5,963 11,315 11,752 Fleet Utilization (3) 99.8% 99.9% 99.7% 99.8% Equivalent Vessels (4) 64 66 63 65 TCE (5) $ 11,791 $ 9,163 $ 11,412 $ 8,519

(1) Available days for the fleet are total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Holdings’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydocking or special surveys and ballast days relating to voyages. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.

(2) Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.

(3) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Holdings’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure a company’s efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels.

(4) Equivalent Vessels is defined as the total available days during a relevant period divided by the number of days of this period.

(5) TCE is defined as voyage and time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a relevant period divided by the number of available days during the period.

