Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s Tender Offer Deadline is Midnight on June 7, 2024 to Receive $4.75 in Cash for All Holders of ADSs (Series G & H)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or the “Company”), today provided a reminder of its continuing previously announced tender offer to purchase any and all outstanding Series G (CUSIP 63938Y100) and Series H (CUSIP 63938Y308) American Depositary Shares (the “Series G ADSs” and the “Series H ADSs”, together the “ADSs”) for cash pursuant to the terms previously described (the “Offer”).

The Offer

The Company continues to offer to purchase the ADSs as follows:

Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs are tendered before midnight (end of day, New York City time) on June 7, 2024 (“Expiration Date”):

$4.75 in cash per share, less any applicable withholdings taxes

Under the terms of the Offer being made exclusively to existing holders of Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs, the Company is offering to acquire any and all of the outstanding Series G ADSs, each representing 1/100th of a Share of 8.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, and any and all of the outstanding Series H ADSs, each representing 1/100th of a Share of 8.625% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, less any applicable withholdings taxes, pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 10, 2024 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The exact details of the consideration paid and tender acceptance are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 10, 2024.

Expiration

As the previously announced early tender period has expired, the remaining Offer is scheduled to expire at midnight (the end of the day), New York City Time, on June 7, 2024, the Expiration Date.

The Depository Trust Company and its direct and indirect participants will establish their own cutoff dates and times to receive instructions to tender in this Offer to Purchase, which will be earlier than the Expiration Date. You should contact your broker or other securities intermediary to determine the cutoff date and time applicable to you, in order to timely tender your ADSs and participate in this Offer.

