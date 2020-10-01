Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Sells Two Drybulk Vessels

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc., announced today that it sold the Navios Gem, a 2014-built Capesize vessel of 181,336 dwt, and the Navios Victory, a 2014-built Panamax vessel of 77,095 dwt, to Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE:NMM) for a sale price of $51.0 million, subject to working capital adjustments.

Part of the sale proceeds were used for the prepayment of the $33.0 million outstanding bank debt of the two vessels.

The transaction was approved by the independent directors of the Board of Directors of Navios Holdings.

Following the sale, Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 49 vessels, of which 16 are Capesize vessels, 26 are Panamaxes, five are Ultra-Handymaxes and two are Handysizes.

Source: Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.