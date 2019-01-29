Navios Maritime (NM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company engaged in the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates in three segments: Drybulk Vessel Operations, Tanker Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Company also engages in operating ports and transfer station terminals and handles vessels, barges, and push boats, as well as operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $1.30. The business had revenue of $141.45 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,900,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares during the last quarter.

Source: MarketBeat