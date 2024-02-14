Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports 2023 Revenues of $1.3 Billion

Navios Maritime Partners L.P., an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, we reported revenue of $1.3 billion and net income of $433.6 million. For the quarter, we reported revenue of $327.3 million and net income of $132.4 million. Earnings per common unit were $14.08 for the full year and $4.30 for the quarter.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “In 2023, the world continued to experience disruption in normal trade routes. Regional conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East created inefficiency, and traffic in the Suez Canal recently shrank by over 50%. In addition, most of the top ten economies are growing, with China leveraging its export strength. This robust environment can change quickly should conflict-driven inefficiencies clear and / or economies suffer some weakness. As usual, we continue to focus on things that we can control, such as reducing leverage, modernizing our energy efficient fleet and taking long-term cover where available.”

Fleet update

• Sale of vessels in 2023 and YTD 2024

• $327.6 million gross sale proceeds from sale of 17 vessels in 2023 and YTD 2024

• Completed the sale of 13 vessels for $242.2 million in 9M 2023

During the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, Navios Partners sold 13 vessels to various unrelated third parties, for gross sale proceeds of $242.2 million.

• Completed the sale of two vessels for $22.3 million in Q4 2023

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Navios Partners completed the sale of a 2004-built capesize of 180,310 dwt and a 2004-built panamax of 75,707 dwt, to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $22.3 million.

• Agreed to sell two vessels for $63.1 million in Q1 2024

In January 2024, Navios Partners agreed to sell a 2009-built VLCC of 297,188 dwt and a 2004-built panamax of 76,602 dwt, to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $63.1 million. The sales are expected to be completed during the first half of 2024.

• Two newbuilding containerships delivered in Q4 2023 and YTD 2024

In January 2024 and November 2023, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2024-built 5,300 TEU containership and a 2023-built 5,300 TEU containership, respectively. Both vessels have been chartered-out at an average rate of $37,050 net per day for an average period of 5.2 years.

• $136.9 million contracted revenue agreed in Q4 2023 and YTD 2024; $3.3 billion total contracted revenue

Navios Partners has entered into new long-term charters which are expected to generate revenue of $136.9 million.

One VLCC has been bareboat chartered-out for a period of five years, at a floating bareboat rate based on adjusted TD3C-WS with a floor of $26,730 net per day and a ceiling of $36,630 net per day (equal to a floor of $37,018 net per day and a ceiling of $46,918 net per day if grossed up by the fixed vessel operating expense for 2023). Contracted revenue has been calculated using the average of the floor and ceiling rates, excluding the adjustment for fixed vessel operating expense, for the five year period.

Two LR1 product tankers have been chartered-out for an average period of 3.3 years, at an average rate of $27,270 net per day.

One 2005-built capesize has been chartered-out for a period of 2.3 years, at a rate of $17,575 net per day.

Including the above long-term charters, Navios Partners currently has $3.3 billion contracted revenue through 2037.

Financing update

In January 2024, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for up to $40.0 million in order to refinance three vessels. The credit facility: (i) matures five years after the drawdown date; and (ii) bears interest at Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 195 bps per annum. The full amount is expected to be drawn during the first quarter of 2024.

In October 2023, Navios Partners completed a $22.8 million sale and leaseback transaction with an unrelated third party, in order to finance one dry bulk vessel. The sale and leaseback transaction: (i) matures 12 years from the date of the delivery of the vessel by the owners to the charterer; and (ii) bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 220 bps per annum.

Cash distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on February 14, 2024 to unitholders of record as of February 12, 2024. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Operating Highlights

Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 77 dry bulk vessels, 47 containerships and 52 tankers, including 16 newbuilding tankers (ten aframax/LR2 and six MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through 2027 and ten newbuilding containerships (eight 5,300 TEU containerships and two 7,700 TEU containerships), that are expected to be delivered through 2025. The fleet excludes one VLCC and one panamax vessels agreed to be sold and two optional newbuilding aframax/LR2 tankers under discussion.

Navios Partners has entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 2.0 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 63.4% and 37.3% of its available days for 2024 and 2025, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $885.8 million and $628.1 million for 2024 and 2025, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $24,910 and $28,865 for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Three month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2023 decreased by $43.6 million, or 11.8%, to $327.3 million, as compared to $370.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in the available days of our fleet and the decrease in Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate. For the three month periods ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $10.5 million and $18.1 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 5.1% to $22,625 per day, as compared to $23,840 per day for the same period in 2022. The available days of the fleet decreased by 6.1% to 13,527 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 14,409 days for the same period in 2022 mainly due to the sale of vessels, partially mitigated by the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $26.5 million to $227.1 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $200.6 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $54.5 million increase in other income, net mainly due to the prepayment of hire received for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; (ii) $9.7 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses mainly due to the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in the fourth quarter of 2023 and bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the dry bulk fleet; (iii) $2.9 million decrease in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the sale of vessels; (iv) $2.5 million decrease in general and administrative expenses mainly due to the sale of vessels; and (v) $0.5 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items). The above increase was partially mitigated by a $43.6 million decrease in time charter and voyage revenues.

Net Income for the three month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income increased by $20.2 million to $132.9 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $112.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $26.5 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) $2.5 million increase in interest income; and (iii) $0.2 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net, that were partially mitigated by a $9.0 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, mainly due to a $7.3 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms and a $4.6 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, partially mitigated by a $2.9 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense.

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Time charter and voyage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased by $96.4 million, or 8.0%, to $1,306.9 million, as compared to $1,210.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the available days of our fleet, partially mitigated by the decrease in TCE rate. For the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $40.7 million and $48.2 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 3.1% to $22,337 per day, as compared to $23,042 per day for the same period in 2022. The available days of the fleet increased by 10.0% to 54,766 days for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 49,804 days for the same period in 2022, mainly due to the acquisition of the 36-vessel dry bulk fleet from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $79.7 million to $747.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $667.9 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $96.4 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $52.2 million increase in other income, net mainly due to the prepayment of hire received for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; and (iii) $1.8 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items). The above increase was partially mitigated by a: (i) $37.6 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the increase in bunker expenses arising from the increased days of freight voyages in 2023 and bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the tanker and dry bulk fleet; (ii) $19.7 million increase in vessel operating expenses in accordance with our management agreements, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; and (iii) $13.4 million increase in general and administrative expenses mainly due to the expansion of our fleet in accordance with our administrative services agreement.

Net Income for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $46.5 million to $383.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $429.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to: (i) an $85.5 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, mainly due to a $55.1 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms, a $16.0 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense and a $14.4 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items; and (ii) a $50.5 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net, partially mitigated by a: (i) $79.7 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $9.8 million increase in interest income.

Source: Navios Maritime Partners L.P.