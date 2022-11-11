Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $257.2 Million

Navios Maritime Partners L.P., an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2022.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners, stated, “We are pleased to report our results for the third quarter of 2022 in which we recorded $322.4 million of revenue, $257.2 million of net income and net income per unit of $8.36.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “Our diversified approach served our stakeholders well, despite unprecedented macro challenges, including slowing growth in China, the Ukrainian conflict, and a more restrictive financial environment caused by central banks because of quantitative tightening and inflation. In containerships, we leveraged market strength by selling two 16-year-old vessels for $220.0 million while also hedging our newbuilding risk through long-term charters. We also used our balance sheet strength to enter the Aframax tanker class, of which four of the six tankers on order have long-term charters. As a result of our efforts, our current breakeven per open day for 2023 is slightly less than $6,000.”

Fleet update

Acquisition of two 115,000 dwt Aframax/LR2 newbuilding vessels in November 2022

Following the acquisition of four 115,000 dwt Aframax/LR2 newbuilding vessels in April 2022, Navios Partners agreed in November 2022 to acquire two additional 115,000 dwt Aframax/LR2 newbuilding vessels for a purchase price of $60.5 million each (plus $4.2 million in additional features). The vessels have been designed with the latest technology optimizing efficiency and will carry both crude and clean products. An investment grade counterparty has the option to charter both vessels for a five-year period at a rate of $27,798 net per day. The option can be exercised in the fourth quarter of 2022. The charterer has also an option to extend each of the charters for a further five one-year options at rates increasing by $1,234 per day each year. The vessels are expected to be delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet during the first half of 2025. The closing of the transaction is subject to completion of customary documentation.

Acquisition of two Japanese-built drybulk vessels for $91.3 million

In September 2022, Navios Partners agreed to acquire one newbuilding Capesize vessel and one 2016-built Kamsarmax vessel of 84,852 dwt for an aggregate implied purchase price of $91.3 million from an unrelated third party. The Capesize vessel is expected to be delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet during the first half of 2023. The Kamsarmax vessel is expected to be delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Completed the sale of two 16-year old containerships for $220.0 million

In September 2022, Navios Partners completed the sale of the Navios Utmost and the Navios Unite, two 2006-built Containerships of 8,204 TEU each, to an unrelated third party for an aggregate sale price of $220.0 million.

Agreed to sell four drydulk vessels for $52.0 million

On October 25, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Navios Alegria, a 2004-built Panamax vessel of 76,466 dwt to an unrelated third party for a sale price of $11.0 million. The sale is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2022.

On October 11, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Navios Symmetry, a 2006-built Panamax vessel of 74,381 dwt to an unrelated third party for a sale price of $11.7 million. The sale was completed on October 25, 2022.

On September 20, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Navios Ulysses, a 2007-built Ultra-Handymax vessel of 55,728 dwt to an unrelated third party for a sale price of $14.3 million. The sale was completed on October 14, 2022.

On September 6, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Navios Camelia, a 2009-built Panamax vessel of 75,162 dwt to an unrelated third party for a sale price of $15.0 million. The sale is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2022.

~$331.0 million from long-term charters contracted in the third quarter of 2022

During the third quarter of 2022, Navios Partners has entered into new long-term charters which are expected to generate approximately $331.0 million revenue.

Three newbuilding Capesize vessels, two of which were delivered in September 2022 and the third is expected to be delivered in November 2022, have been chartered-out for an average period of five years, at an average rate of $20,567 net per day.

Two 115,000 dwt Aframax/LR2 newbuilding vessels acquired in April 2022 and expected to be delivered in the second half of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, have been chartered-out for an average period of five years, at a rate of $25,576 net per day. The charterer has an option to extend each of the charters for a further five one-year options at rates increasing by $1,234 per day each year.

Five MR2 vessels have been chartered-out for an average period of 1.8 years, at an average rate of $21,860 net per day.

Three LR1 vessels have been chartered-out for an average period of 1.8 years, at an average rate of $27,691 net per day.

Financing update

In October 2022, Navios Partners completed a $100.0 million sale and leaseback transaction with an unrelated third party, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of 12 Containerships. The sale and leaseback transaction: (i) matures in the first quarter of 2026; and (ii) bears interest at Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 210 bps per annum.

On September 30, 2022, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a leading European commercial bank for up to $86.2 million in order to finance the acquisition of two newbuilding 5,300 TEU containerships. The credit facility: (i) has an amortization profile of approximately 16 years; (ii) matures seven years after the drawdown date; and (iii) bears interest at SOFR plus 200 bps per annum.

In September 2022, Navios Partners agreed to enter into $84.5 million bareboat contracts under which one newbuilding Capesize vessel and one 2016-built Kamsarmax vessel will be chartered-in. The bareboat contract for the newbuilding Capesize vessel has a duration of 15 years and an implied fixed interest rate of approximately 5.5%. Navios Partners has the option to acquire the Capesize vessel at maturity. The bareboat contract for the 2016-built Kamsarmax vessel: (i) has an amortization profile of approximately 10.2 years; (ii) matures ten years after the drawdown date; and (iii) bears interest at 1M ICE LIBOR plus 200 bps per annum. The agreement for the 2016-built Kamsarmax vessel remains subject to completion of definitive documentation and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In November 2022, Navios Partners agreed to enter into an export credit agency-backed facility for up to $161.6 million in order to finance the acquisition of four newbuilding 5,300 TEU Containerships. The facility: (i) has an amortization profile of approximately 14.3 years; (ii) matures ten years after the drawdown date; and (iii) bears interest at SOFR plus 170 bps per annum. The facility remains subject to completion of definitive documentation and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution is payable on November 10, 2022 to unitholders of record as of November 8, 2022. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Operating Highlights

Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 87 drybulk vessels, 47 containerships and 51 tanker vessels, including one newbuilding Capesize chartered-in vessel under bareboat contract expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022, three newbuilding Capesize chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts expected to be delivered in 2023, one newbuilding Panamax vessel expected to be delivered by the first half of 2023, six newbuilding Aframax/LR2 vessels expected to be delivered in 2024 and first half of 2025, 12 newbuilding Containerships expected to be delivered by the second half of 2023 and in 2024, and one secondhand Kamsarmax vessel expected to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Navios Partners has entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of approximately 1.7 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 73.3% of its available days for the remaining three months of 2022 and 33.9% for 2023. Navios Partners expects to generate contracted revenue of approximately $279.3 million and $669.0 million for the remaining three months of 2022 and for 2023, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $25,331 and $32,616 for the remaining three months of 2022 and for 2023, respectively.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

Upon completion of the merger (“NMCI Merger”) with Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) on March 31, 2021, beginning from April 1, 2021, and obtaining control over Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (“Navios Acquisition”) on August 25, 2021, beginning from August 26, 2021, the results of operations of Navios Containers and Navios Acquisition are included in Navios Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operations. On October 15, 2021, Navios Partners completed its merger (“NNA Merger”) with Navios Acquisition.

