Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Says Closely Monitoring Effects on Dry Bulk Market From the Coronavirus

Navios Maritime Partners L.P., an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, yesterday reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. For the fourth quarter, Navios Partners reported $33.7 million in EBITDA, $12.2 million in Adjusted Net Income and $1.11 in Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit. For the full year of 2019, Navios Partners reported $120.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA, $26.9 million in Adjusted Net Income and $2.43 in Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “The drybulk market has been adversely affected by the Chinese New Year and the fear and uncertainty caused by the global coronavirus outbreak. Because the situation is too fluid, we are unable to provide any meaningful indication of the effect on our 2020 activity, but we are closely monitoring the events.”

Cash Distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.30 per unit. The cash distribution is payable on February 13, 2020 to all unitholders of record as of February 11, 2020.

Acquisition of vessels

On December 14, 2019, Navios Partners took delivery of five containerships upon the liquidation of Navios Europe Inc. (“Navios Europe I”).

Navios Partners received approximately $ 49.6 million in satisfaction of the amount payable from Navios Europe I to Navios Partners. Separately, Navios Partners assumed a $23.5 million loan from a commercial bank, with interest at LIBOR plus 400 basis points (“bps”) and a maturity in September 2020.

On November 25, 2019, Navios Partners entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of four drybulk vessels from an entity affiliated with its Chairman and CEO for $37.0 million (plus working capital adjustments) in a transaction approved by the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of Navios Partners. The vessels were delivered to Navios Partners’ owned fleet on December 17, 2019.

The four vessels were financed with a $37.0 million loan from a financial institution with an amortization profile of ten years, annual interest of LIBOR plus 475 bps, and maturity in 2022. The loan facility has no capital repayment until September 2020 and may be prepaid at any time without penalty.

Agreements for two Bareboat Charter-in Vessels

On October 18, 2019, Navios Partners agreed to bareboat charter-in two newbuilding Kamsarmax vessels. Each vessel has approximately 81,000 dwt and is being bareboat chartered-in for ten years. Navios Partners has the option to acquire the vessels after the end of the fourth year for the remaining period of the bareboat charter. Assuming exercise of the option at the end of the ten-year period, the implied fixed interest rate is 4.5%.

The vessels are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2021.

Long-Term Cash Flow

Navios Partners has entered into medium to long-term time charter-out agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of approximately 2.0 years. Navios Partners has currently contracted out 77.1% of its available days for 2020, 33.9% for 2021 and 15.4% for 2022, including index-linked charters, expecting to generate revenues (excluding index-linked charters) of approximately $123.4 million, $82.7 million and $71.9 million, respectively. The average contracted daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $17,247, $27,397 and $28,637 for 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 increased by $3.7 million, or 6.5%, to $61.3 million, as compared to $57.5 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in time charter and voyage revenues was mainly attributable to the increase in the time charter equivalent rate, or TCE rate, to $16,981 per day for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, from $15,632 per day for the three month period ended December 31, 2018. The available days of the fleet decreased to 3,450 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 3,469 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2018.

EBITDA for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $29.3 million impairment loss on one of our vessels; and (ii) $42.6 million OTTI loss in Navios Containers Investment. EBITDA for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $1.2 million impairment loss on the sale of the Navios Libra II; (ii) $0.6 million equity compensation expense; (iii) $0.6 million other than temporary impairment on dividend in kind; and (iv) $2.0 million write down of a guarantee claim receivable. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.8 million to $33.7 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $31.0 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $3.7 million increase in revenue; (ii) $0.7 million decrease in other expense; and (iii) $1.1 million increase in equity in net earnings of affiliated companies. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $0.3 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses; (ii) $1.2 million increase in general and administrative expenses; (iii) $0.8 million increase in management fees; and (iv) $0.3 million decrease in other income.

The reserves for estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures for the three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $7.2 million and $7.0 million, respectively (please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Exhibit 3).

Navios Partners generated an operating surplus for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 of $21.1 million, as compared to $14.8 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2018. Operating Surplus is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to assist in evaluating a partnership’s ability to make quarterly cash distributions (please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Exhibit 3).

Net Income for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $3.2 million write-off of deferred finance fees and discount related to prepayments of the Term Loan B Facility in the fourth quarter of 2019; (ii) $29.3 million impairment loss of one of our vessels; and (iii) $42.6 million OTTI loss in Navios Containers Investment. Net Income for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $1.2 million impairment loss on the sale of the Navios Libra II; (ii) $0.6 million equity compensation expense; (iii) $0.6 million other than temporary impairment on dividend in kind; (iv) $0.2 million write-off of deferred finance fees; and (v) $2.0 million write down of a guarantee claim receivable. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $12.2 million compared to $5.1 million income for the three month period ended December 31, 2018. The increase in Adjusted Net Income of $7.1 million was due to a: (i) $2.8 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $4.3 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net; and (iii) $1.2 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense. The above increase was partially mitigated by a: (i) $0.5 million decrease in interest income; and (ii) $0.7 million increase in direct vessel expenses.

Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Time charter and voyage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $12.0 million, or 5.2%, to $219.4 million, as compared to $231.4 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in time charter and voyage revenues was mainly attributable to the decrease in the TCE rate, to $15,791 per day for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $16,458 per day for the year ended December 31, 2018. The available days of the fleet decreased to 13,170 days for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 13,448 days for the year ended December 31, 2018.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $7.3 million impairment loss on the sale of the Navios Galaxy I; (ii) $3.6 million revision of the estimated guarantee claim receivable; (iii) $29.3 million impairment loss on one of our vessels; and (iv) $42.6 million OTTI loss in Navios Containers Investment. EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $37.9 million impairment loss on the sale of the YM Unity and the YM Utmost; (ii) $5.3 million impairment loss on the sale of the Navios Felicity; (iii) $2.5 million equity compensation expense; (iv) $2.0 million write down of a guarantee claim receivable; (v) $1.2 million impairment loss on the sale of the Navios Libra II; and (vi) $0.6 million other than temporary impairment on dividend in kind. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $19.1 million to $120.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $139.1 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $12.0 million decrease in revenue; (ii) $2.3 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses; (iii) $5.0 million increase in general and administrative expenses; (iv) $2.0 million decrease in equity in net earnings of affiliated companies; and (v) $0.5 million decrease in other income. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $0.7 million decrease in management fees; and (ii) $2.0 million decrease in other expenses.

The reserves for estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $29.0 million and $26.8 million, respectively (please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Exhibit 3).

Navios Partners generated an operating surplus for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $58.8 million, as compared to $77.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Operating Surplus is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to assist in evaluating a partnership’s ability to make quarterly cash distributions (please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Exhibit 3).

Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $7.3 million impairment loss on the sale of the Navios Galaxy I; (ii) $3.6 million revision of the estimated guarantee claim receivable; (iii) $6.1 million write-off of deferred finance fees and discount related to prepayments of the Term Loan B Facility in the year ended December 31, 2019; (iv) $29.3 million impairment loss on one of our vessels; and (v) $42.6 million OTTI loss in Navios Containers Investment. Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $37.9 million impairment loss on the sale of the YM Unity and the YM Utmost; (ii) $5.3 million impairment loss on the sale of the Navios Felicity; (iii) $2.5 million equity compensation expense; (iv) $2.0 million write down of a guarantee claim receivable; (v) $1.2 million impairment loss on the sale of the Navios Libra II; (vi) $0.6 million other than temporary impairment on dividend in kind; and (vii) $0.4 million write-off of deferred finance fees. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $26.9 million compared to $36.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income of $9.8 million was due to a: (i) $19.1 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $0.8 million increase in direct vessel expenses. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $3.2 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net; (ii) $5.1 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense; and (iii) $1.8 million increase in interest income.

Source: Navios Maritime Partners L.P.