Navis and Loginno Collaborate to Explore Impact of Smart Containers on the Future of Container Operations and Container Movement Visibility

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced its strategic cooperation with Loginno, a logistics IoT visionary. With Loginno, Navis takes a step towards helping customers achieve container visibility through the availability of smart container technology at the terminal, on the vessel journey and to inland logistics. This has the potential to provide container shippers with more context on the location and condition of container cargo across the end to end container supply chain.

“We see tremendous value in creating a major Contopia use case with Navis and the world’s first digital shipping company, leveraging Navis’ deep knowledge of TOS, stowage planning systems and operational processes for carriers and terminals and our cutting-edge smart container technology,” said Shachar Tal, Loginno Founder. “Through the added context from Navis to the Contopia scenario, terminals, carriers and shippers will have more accurate data to make operational decisions about the movement of the cargo, thereby saving costs and improving each constituent’s operations.”

Currently, only about five percent of containers have tracking sensors on them, making it difficult for shippers to achieve complete transparency throughout the shipping lifecycle. Recently, Navis has been exploring ways to provide more insights for ocean carriers, terminal operators and their logistic partners and customers to help them connect the dots between container and cargo location tracking and the actual logistics management of the container. Loginno’s advanced shipping container “brain” sensors are replacing one vent of the container and measure cargo conditions as well as the container’s location and external surroundings. When data from these sensors is combined with Navis’ data, all parties can gain deeper insight into the condition and movement of the freight, its actual versus planned arrival and critical events such as when a container has been damaged, when it actually is available for pick-up, when it is on customs hold.

“This cooperation is in line with Navis’ continuing vision of supporting the end-to-end container flow through innovation,” said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer, Navis. “Through our Navis SMART initiative and this new cooperation with Loginno, we hope to open a new door to more real-time data analytics in ocean shipping and explore more use cases for applying intelligence to the container, and unlock Contopia.”

The joint cooperation will extend to include the Contopia competition, an initiative aimed towards shipping companies looking to connect their containers to IoT, producing real-time data. The winner will equip their fleet with Loginno’s patented asset tracking devices, making it the world’s first truly digital shipping line with smart containers. The competition results will be announced during Nor-Shipping 2019 in June.

Source: Navis