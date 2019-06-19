Navis Charts Course for Next Generation TOS

As the needs of container terminals continue to evolve in the digital age, Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today charted its course for the Next Generation TOS.

With 350 container terminals around the world using Navis software, the company’s extensive experience in building and implementing TOS solutions brings distinct advantages as it partners with customers to execute digital- and cloud-based initiatives. Navis seeks to further improve and optimize planning, execution, visibility and ease of use for operations. Underpinned by the Navis SMART architecture, Navis Next Generation TOS is designed to unleash the power of untapped data residing within all portions of the supply ecosystem, which will help terminals transform operations through improved functionality, smart applications and a connected suite of solutions.

“As the proven industry leader in TOS, we are focused on continuing to make terminal operations more intelligent and predictive for our customers around the world,” said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer at Navis. “In recent years, Navis has made significant investments making our suite of products and services more agile, scalable and connected, including expanded capabilities through Navis Smart, cloud services and Octopi SaaS for smaller terminals. We will always continue to think beyond our current portfolio of solutions to drive the next wave of innovation.”

Along with connected data intelligence, Navis’ Next Generation TOS will provide enhanced flexibility and scalability of the TOS to align with customers’ unique operational realities, such as increasing cargo volumes, diverse cargo types including general cargo and varying degrees of automation. Central to this will be hardware-light, cloud-based deployments, as well as faster and easier pathways from initial implementation to the final go-live. Other highlights include:

Modular Navis Smart Architecture – N4 Equipment Control, Compass and other Navis Smart applications will be able to be upgraded independently to reduce time and risk associated with a traditional upgrade

Support for Brownfield Automation Deployments – Next Generation TOS will allow a step-wise progression from manual- to semi-automation in a cost-effective and low-risk way

A More Connected Ecosystem – Through Navis Smart and XVELA, terminals can tap into the power of data in their own systems and gain greater insight into the larger supply chain and data flows, synchronizing with land and water-side operations

Control Room Transformation – A more intelligent, predictive and proactive process, leveraging Artificial Intelligence to free up people to focus on value adding and strategic tasks

Improved UI/UX – An easier to use and more intuitive interface will support cross-functional teams for each terminal

Multi-terminal Management – Increased visibility and control for terminals operating in close proximity on one TOS for enhanced visibility and control

The Next Generation TOS is just one of the many announcements Navis will make during TOC Europe 2019. Today, the company also announced the launch of Navis 360 Managed Services, new subscription-based services supporting key areas of N4 TOS success, including: monitoring, upgrades, application management and operational review.

Source: Navis