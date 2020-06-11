Navis Collaborates with Two Innovative Startups to Boost its Smart Ecosystem Offering

Navis, part of Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced it will leverage the solutions offered by startups, i4sea and Teqplay, as part of the Navis Smart Suite offering, specifically enhancing Navis’ capabilities to provide port call planning and optimization for terminal operators. The memorandum of understanding to explore this relationship comes on the heels of a successful joint business project completed at the Rainmaking Trade & Transport Impact program in the Fall of 2019, which gathered global startups and corporations to solve the biggest challenges in maritime, trade and transport.

“Engaging with these two innovative young companies is a great example of how Navis and Cargotec are staying in the front seat of digitalization within the container industry, by not only developing and providing their own solutions, but also collaborating with others and linking relevant third-party offerings to their portfolio to maximize the value for customers and the industry,” said Tero Hottinen, Director, Emerging Digital Business, Cargotec.

i4sea’s product i4cast® provides highly accurate forecast data for weather, ocean and vessel dynamics related restrictions for any port call enabling higher and safer utilization of berths and sea passages. Teqplay provides port call event tracking and visibility solutions, including superior level ETA information, enabling easier planning and communication with relevant stakeholders around a port call. Both solutions provide clear complementary features for the Navis Berth Window Management, a cloud-based product that enables terminal operators to better plan and optimize their berth utilization in an intuitive and easy manner.

“The berthing process is one of the most important stages in maritime logistics. Yet it’s inefficient management can have a great impact on finances, not only of the terminals but also of the rest of the stakeholders involved, especially the carriers,” said Ajay Bharadwaj, Senior Product Management Director at Navis. “As part of the Navis Smart Vessel Planning suite, our berth window management solution supports terminals and their customers in eliminating uncertainty when planning the berth schedule of a vessel. This enables the maximization of berth space, the increase of throughput and the reduction of cost per move. The solutions from i4sea and Teqplay complement what we already provide as a leading solution, and through this engagement, we can continue to improve service to our customers.”

“Solving the complex challenges of the maritime industry requires close collaboration, and Navis, i4sea and Teqplay have the capabilities required to bring the industry to the next level,” agree Leon Gommans, CEO of Teqplay and Bruno Balbi, CEO of i4sea.

Source: Navis