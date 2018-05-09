Navis Releases N4 3.6, The Latest Version of Its Flagship TOS

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced the availability of N4 3.6, the newest version of its flagship terminal operating software. In this release, key enhancements and new features focus on supporting performance and scalability for mega terminal activity, refining the TOS upgrade process and improving the overall customer experience with its next generation UI.

Navis has always been committed to delivering advanced software options that streamline workflows and create more intuitive user interactions. The advancements achieved with N4 3.6 have hit a new milestone for performance and scalability – supporting mega terminals up to 12 million TEU. “To date, one of the major limitations for shipping lines to consider when building their new mega vessels is terminal infrastructure limits,” said Raj Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Navis. “By partnering with Navis and implementing N4 3.6, mega terminals are one step closer to a comprehensive solution that can effectively manage the rise in incoming cargo volume. Navis is on the front line at these terminals and we’re constantly evaluating the functionality of N4 to determine where we can make system management and performance improvements to best meet our customers’ needs.”

As part of the overall system performance improvements, Navis continues to invest in rail and automated guided vehicles (AGV) enhancements to contribute to driving customer productivity higher. In this release, improvements have been made to the Rail Scheduler, aimed at reducing the average gantry distance to increase moves. In addition, horizontal transport improvements have been made aimed at reducing idling time both for AGV and AutoShuttle equipment types.

An additional milestone has been reached for N4 3.6 in its next-gen user interface (UI) journey. The new HTML UI is now completed and fully available for customer adoption. The application has been made presentation agnostic and can be accessed through multiple modes including desktop and laptop. N4 3.6 also offers a redesigned user experience for the Business Intelligence Portal, focusing on optimal query performance and refreshed dashboards for gate and yard operations. These changes are the result of close customer collaboration in an effort to reduce the customization efforts for business intelligence implementations.

With a constant eye towards providing its customers with a superior user experience, N4 3.6 includes several new features to improve the TOS upgrade experience. Navis has a steadfast commitment to enabling its customers on previous versions of N4 to upgrade as quickly and easily as possible without causing disruption. With this release, N4 will reduce the time required to upgrade and improve the overall upgrade experience.

Source: Navis