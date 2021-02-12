Navis Smart Mobile Terminal Suite Expands Offerings with New Reefer Monitor App for Master Terminal

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced today that it is expanding its Navis Smart Mobile Terminal Suite with the addition of its Reefer Monitor app for Master Terminal by Navis. The new application is now available for both N4 and Master Terminal customers in the Google Play and Apple App store, and will help reefer clerks effectively monitor conditions for temperature-sensitive cargo through an innovative and intuitive user interface.

Reefer Monitor is Navis’ next-gen mobile application with state-of-the-art technology to provide reefer technicians the ability to monitor temperature, humidity, ventilation and other conditions, via an immersive mobile experience for 24/7 visibility and control over reefer containers in the yard. Several customers that adopted Reefer Monitor early have provided feedback to help Navis shape the app that is now available for all Master Terminal customers today. With the addition of the Reefer Monitor app, Navis continues to broaden its suite of Navis Smart applications, which allows stakeholders to optimize planning, visibility, and asset utilization in terminal operations. These cloud-first applications will help N4 and Master Terminal customers gain more value from sharing and accessing data from their terminal operating system to improve operational performance.

“Operating in the cloud, Navis Smart Applications allow terminal operators to extract and share data with their team in real-time, increasing efficiency, lowering costs and improving customer service at their terminals,” said Younus Aftab, Chief Product Officer at Navis. “With the addition of Reefer Monitor to our offerings, Master Terminal by Navis customers will now have a round-the-clock view into their reefer operations through an innovative solution right on their phones. This new app will allow terminals to further unlock their own data to improve performance and better inform business decisions.”

Source: Navis