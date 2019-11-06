Navis Smart Suite of Applications Streamlines Delivery of New Functionality

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced the launch of Navis Smart Suite – a set of applications to digitize planning & execution for terminal operations. These Navis Smart applications are available by subscription to N4 customers who are interested in leveraging data to improve operations in and around the terminal.

With the launch of the Navis Smart architecture in March 2019, Navis customers are able to unleash the power of untapped data collected in the TOS. Smart applications can be developed and deployed without the need for upgrades, eliminating the need for costly IT development resources and enabling operational teams to realize the benefits of new functionality faster. Benefits include easier and more nimble deployment of applications to multiple sites, greater real time visibility from various segments of the operation and an opportunity to lay the foundation for the next wave of machine learning innovation in the ocean supply chain.

A sample of Navis Smart Suite of applications include:

Mobile Reefer: Mobile Reefer ensures data accountability, reduces errors and increases productivity for reefer technicians, eliminating the need for manual tracking of reefer containers within a terminal.

Tower Checker: This application increases safety within the yard by identifying and flagging towers of stacked containers that are creating a safety hazard for workers. The planning features of the app allow customers to resolve problems during loading sequences and avoid the creation of new towers from being created – increasing the safety of everyone in the yard.

Berth Planning: This application enables terminal operators to digitize their berth plans. With this service terminals can easily plan berths against proforma and graduate from error-prone spreadsheets.

“Ports, terminals and the vessels that transport goods and materials from one corner of the globe to another are crucial components of today’s global economy, as is the wave of smart technologies that allow them to respond to ever-evolving consumer and trade demands,” said Younus Aftab, Chief Product Officer, Navis. “With N4 as a core system, we are developing ‘cloud first’ applications for customers to derive even more value from N4 to support their business. The release of this suite of Navis Smart applications reflects our plan to deliver the next generation TOS.”

