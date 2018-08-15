Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for cargo operations and vessel performance, announced it will be exhibiting at SMM 2018 in Hamburg, Germany on September 4-7 at its 28th biennial event. With over 2,200 exhibitors and nearly 50,000 attendees from more than 120 countries in the ocean shipping industry, SMM is the leading international maritime trade fair in the world.

Navis to Unveil New Solutions and Upgrades at SMM 2018!

The theme of the fair this year is “Trends in SMMart Shipping,” which will put the digitalization of ocean shipping on display. For the 2018 conference, Navis has commissioned a talented graphical designer on site on September 4th to get insight from show attendees about what they see as digital trends in ocean shipping which will create a visual display of shipping, digitalization and art at the Navis booth.

During the trade show, Navis will be unveiling product updates and strategic customer partnerships, continuing to showcase its leadership in the digital revolution. Navis will also be launching new MACS3 solutions, MACS3 E-Learning and MACS3 Connected. The MACS3 E-Learning program for container vessels was created in partnership with representatives of Flensburg University of Applied Sciences and will enable nautical students, mariners and people who are in charge for vessel cargo operations to become a MACS3 professional user. MACS3 Connected is an evolution of the loading computer and will be a new cloud solution for better access to cargo information that can be accessed through the Navis connected product suite.

“Navis has always been at the forefront of innovation, constantly improving and creating products and platforms to meet and exceed demands of the evolving industry,” said Guy Rey-Herme, President of XVELA and the Head of Maritime Solutions at Navis. “We are excited to showcase our carrier and vessel solutions at SMM 2018 and look forward to discussing the future of ocean shipping amongst experts and thought leaders in the space.”

In addition to product launches, Navis and XVELA, the collaborative maritime business platform, will be showcasing how they plan to capture and share information from vessels with stakeholders throughout the entire shipping supply chain. The updated software will work by integrating the day-to-day operational data from vessels into the Bluetracker, MACS3 cloud and XVELA for the connected intelligence to provide better service and safety at sea.

Source: Navis, LLC