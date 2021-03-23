Navis Updates MACS3 to Address Growing Safety Concerns Related to Transportation of Dangerous Goods

Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for efficient and compliant cargo, stowage planning and vessel performance, announced that the MACS3 loading computer has successfully complied with the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) code amendment 40-20. The MACS3 loading computer is setting the industry standard in maximizing operational safety for container vessels as well as efficient loading operations worldwide.

“When it comes to handling dangerous goods, safety is not just part of the job – it is the job,” said Younus Aftab, Chief Product Officer at Navis. “The increasing number of incidents at sea clearly emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety for daily operations. With dangerous goods, there is just too much at the stake including legal sanctions and incidents leading to collateral damages, so it is imperative that appropriate safety measures not be overlooked and that key stakeholders across the ocean shipping supply chain operate with seamless solutions.”

The MACS3 DG module allows shipping companies to gain a holistic view and greater control over the safe handling of hazardous cargo. One of the unique benefits of the MACS3 DG module is the integration with StowMan and MACS3 API, which increases visibility and the robustness of operational safety. Connecting key stakeholders – terminals, ports, crew on-board, liners and ship managers and owners – ensures maximum safety of handling dangerous goods can be achieved at different operational stages. Planners can now share the same view on stowage-related KPIs as the crew on board, helping to optimize the cargo load and trim based on accurate vessel profile information. This is especially important when managing dangerous goods transportation under unexpected situations such as incidents at sea. In case of an incident or an emergency situation, the segregation and storage rules produced by MACS3 prevent collateral damage from happening.

“We know that shipping dangerous goods is not an easy task and safety of the vessel and crew aboard are of the utmost importance. At Navis, we are aiming to facilitate safer vessel operations and improve visibility of dangerous goods flowing through ports and terminals. That includes making sure that the solutions we provide are in compliance with the latest industry safety standards and that our customers have access to all of the relevant data necessary to make informed decisions that will make seaborne operations safer. We remain committed to delivering technology that will get our customers’ goods and people where they need to go without incident,” Younus Aftab, Chief Product Officer at Navis continued.

Source: Navis