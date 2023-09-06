NAVTOR demonstrates importance of Greek market with launch of NAVTOR Hellas

NAVTOR, a global leader in maritime e-Navigation and performance solutions, has announced the opening of its eleventh office with the arrival of NAVTOR Hellas. The Athens-based operation, situated at the Port of Piraeus, is an evolution of an existing, long-standing partnership with distributor Space Electronics. CEO Tor Svanes says the move demonstrates the importance of this key shipping market to his ambitious maritime technology firm.

Concrete commitment

“Everybody is aware of Greece’s standing within the context of global shipping,” Svanes explains. “What they may be less aware of is the rapidly evolving nature of the business, as forward-thinking owners and operators embrace new innovations and technology to deliver efficiencies, performance and optimal service for customers. In some ways it’s seen as a traditional market, but that masks the exciting developments across multiple key segments.

“With that in mind, we thought it was the ideal time to show our commitment to our growing customer base with a dedicated office. The benefits our advanced e-Navigation and performance monitoring, management and optimisation solutions can deliver are greatly appreciated… and we see huge potential for growth. In some ways we regard Greece as almost a second home for us, so we’re delighted to finally have our own ‘house’ here.”

Evolving ecosystem

Space Electronics has represented NAVTOR in the local market for over a decade, helping the Norwegian headquartered business build a loyal customer base for its integrated product portfolio. These individual solutions work together as a seamlessly connected ‘digital ecosystem’ to unlock truly smart, sustainable shipping.

Key offerings now include: fleet management and performance platform NavFleet; digital chart table software NavStation (with its breakthrough automated Passage Planning); NavBox, a certified cyber secure gateway for seamless data transfer; NAVTOR digital logbooks, and more.

Simplifying complexity

“It’s been a privilege to work on building NAVTOR’s presence in the market here,” comments Vangelis Linardatos, who moves from Space Electronics to the new role of Managing Director, NAVTOR Hellas. “Thanks to the powerful benefits of the solutions, and the hard work of our team, we’ve built the local marketplace into one of NAVTOR’s key customer bases. But we’re convinced there’s more that can be done.

“As shipping evolves – with new regulations, challenges and ever-increasing complexity – products like these can help owners and operators not only simplify operations and regain a sense of control, but also unlock game-changing improvements. With more innovative NAVTOR solutions on the horizon, I see this as an exciting time for the all-new NAVTOR Hellas.”

Global presence

NAVTOR, which opened its doors in 2011, now has products and services on more than 9200 vessels in the world fleet. It is the global leader in ENC distribution and e-Navigation, with a growing presence in cutting-edge performance solutions.

In addition to its international network of offices, the company has 20 international distributors and customers from over 70 countries.

Source: NAVTOR