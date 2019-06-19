NAVTOR integrates environmental regulations into voyage planning with Total Marine Solutions MOU

NAVTOR, a global leader in maritime e-navigation solutions, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Florida-based Total Marine Solutions (TMS). The agreement will see the Norwegian headquartered firm integrate TMS’ Ocean Guardian product into the NavStation digital chart table, allowing users to gain a real-time overview of all relevant environmental rules and regulations.

“Environmental regulations are increasing in frequency, complexity and stringency around the world,” explains Tor Svanes, NAVTOR CEO. “Vessels must comply with them at all times, but, dependent on where they’re sailing, this can be a complicated, time-consuming and constantly shifting task. Vessel owners and operators need a system in place to give them the accurate, up-to-the-minute information they require and that is exactly what Ocean Guardian delivers. This is far too critical an issue to leave to chance.”

Complete control

Launched in 2017, Ocean Guardian has been tailored to simplify environmental compliance, providing searchable, on-demand data relating to international, national, regional and port regulations. This allows crews and fleet operations managers to make informed decisions on matters such as vessel discharges, while alarms and notifications alert those on board to relevant regulations (ensuring local compliance).

NavStation, which was released in 2014 as the world’s first ‘digital chart table’, already offers a range of services that are ‘layered’ on top of ENCs to provide the ultimate voyage planning tool. For example, dependent on the services selected by users, ENCs can be integrated with offerings such as weather routing, NavArea warnings (e.g. piracy updates), Passage Planning, all Admiralty Digital Publications, and more. This ensures all the information navigators need is at their fingertips – consolidated onto one easy to use platform.

Leveraging expertise

“It’s our objective to simplify tasks for navigators while making operations safer, more efficient and profitable for shipowners,” notes Svanes. “TMS’ Ocean Guardian product fits the bill perfectly, allowing us to add even more value to NavStation and help our customers protect their operations, reputations and, of course, the local, regional and global environment.”

Speaking of the partnership between the two businesses, Alexandra Anagnostis-Irons, President of Total Marine Solutions, adds: “NAVTOR is a leader in its niche and the NavStation technology is a truly innovative and user friendly system that transforms day to day life for navigators. By integrating Ocean Guardian onto the platform we greatly extend the potential of our industry footprint, delivering powerful benefits to NAVTOR’s global customer base.

“This kind of collaboration – with expert partners leveraging each others skills and technology – is the way forward for an increasingly demanding maritime industry. We’re delighted to be onboard with NAVTOR and NavStation.”

NAVTOR launched in 2011 and has since gone on to build a worldwide customer base and network of offices – spanning Norway, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, Russia, the US, and the UK. The firm currently has products on-board more than 5000 vessels in the world fleet.

Source: NAVTOR