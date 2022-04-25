NAVTOR integrates Witherbys publications into NavStation

Witherbys publications will be made available on NAVTOR’s NavStation digital chart table software for the very first time after a new agreement.

NavStation, which seamlessly gathers critical voyage data and information on a single platform, will now offer the Witherby Connect portfolio of highly respected publications covering everything from passage planning and operational training, through to fleet security and ballast water management. The extensive digital library can now be instantly accessed through NavStation’s e-Publication Reader module.

Seamless, simple, smart

“This is yet another step forward in the constant evolution of NavStation, demonstrating our commitment to put everything a navigator could ever need right at their fingertips,” comments Børge Hetland, CCO, NAVTOR.

“We’ve been working on this solution since 2014, adding new layers of data and new sources of information over digital charts to give users unique insights and understanding. The addition of Witherbys publications delivers what we see as a missing piece of the puzzle, providing customers with expert, in-depth resources to support operations and informed decision making. It’s easy to use, seamless and comprehensive. We think it’ll add real value for our global users and are delighted to have a partner of Witherbys’ standing onboard.”

Complete compliance

NavStation’s e-Publication Reader simplifies the task of managing and accessing maritime publications. With just a few clicks, bridge officers can retrieve, search and highlight a huge range of voyage-relevant publications, all of which are automatically updated for complete compliance through NAVTOR’s cyber-secure gateway NavBox.

In addition to the reader module, NavStation offers a wide range of further simple, efficient, cost effective and smart shipping modules to automate takes, ensure compliance, improve safety, understand and optimise performance, and empower better decision making for individual vessels and entire organisations. It is a central component of NAVTOR’s unique digital e-Navigation and performance eco-system.

Partnering for progress

“Although we’re the longest standing publisher of maritime publications in the world, our focus is very much on the future rather than the past,” explains Kat Heathcote, Commercial Director, Witherbys.

“We’re committed to developing our own solutions, and working with leading partners such as NAVTOR, to add value for our customers around the world and make our quality publications as accessible and impactful as possible. Integrating them into innovative platforms like NavStation supports that mission. We’re looking forward to seeing how, working together, we can help our users successfully understand and navigate an increasingly complex maritime world.”

Leading the way

NAVTOR is a leading maritime technology company with cutting edge e-Navigation and performance monitoring and optimisation solutions onboard over 7500 vessels worldwide. The firm is headquartered in Norway with a global network of offices spanning the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Russia, Poland, Japan, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and India.

Witherbys is a privately owned company publishing operational guidance and technical standards for the shipping industry, as well as developing its own software. The Scottish firm is the oldest independent publisher in the English-speaking world, celebrating its 280th birthday in 2020.

Source: NAVTOR