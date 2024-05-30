NAVTOR: Made To Measure Monitoring – How To Unlock The Performance You Want To Achieve

One size does not fit all. To get the vessel and fleet performance your organisation needs, monitoring solutions must be tailored in accordance with individual demands. But how? NAVTOR’s Tor Håkon Svanes introduces a customised approach to enhanced awareness, control and results.

We’d like to introduce you to a new concept. User-driven passive monitoring.

Don’t worry, it’s more exciting than it sounds.

Standard issues

At present, fleet management and monitoring solutions are configured to let you know when defined things happen. You receive a notification and decide whether to act upon it.

That’s great, but who decides what those things are? Do you really need that particular notification at that particular time? And what about the (or rather your) business-critical performance parameters that aren’t covered by standard system settings and notifications?

Sometimes it can seem like a solution is customised in accordance with what the supplier believes, rather than what your shoreside teams actually need.

NavFleet 2.0 rewrites the rules on this, putting you – the user – firmly in control.

Get set, go

The latest release of NavFleet, NAVTOR’s advanced fleet performance platform, creates a new monitoring reality. The customization of notifications is central, giving users the power to set parameters relevant to them.

So, for example, if you want to set geographical limits on routes, ensuring ships don’t sail into areas defined by you, you do so, with notifications helping you keep vessels in check.

If you want to set weather restrictions (spanning everything from wind speeds to tsunami warnings), or check fuels are switched at the right times to ensure compliance, or be notified of route deviations, or when vessel A in your fleet reaches an exact location, no problem.

You set the parameters that are applicable to your business and your operational requirements.

Need to know

And of course, this means you can also limit notifications rather than be overwhelmed. So, if you don’t want to be ‘pinged’ every time a vessel deviates from course by one nautical mile set a parameter that reflects your concerns – “vessel B is sailing here, so as long as any deviations are under five miles, we’ll meet relevant targets.”

Want to keep your cargo owners, charter parties or any other relevant stakeholders up to speed too… that’s fine. Add external emails to the system and they can be provided with ‘daily digests’ of performance and reports tailored to deliver the trust, transparency and compliance desired in modern maritime relationships.

Fleet focus

The truly ‘passive’ nature of the monitoring comes into play with NavFleet 2.0’s ability to keep you constantly connected, as shown in the ‘operations room’ functionality.

Here the system – which can be switched to full screen mode and hide menus for a ‘cleaner’ interface – stays logged in, constantly refreshing fleet data every 20 minutes (with monitoring views updated every minute), showing progress in relation to maps, plans, detailed event logs, emissions and CII ratings, and other key business needs.

If you only want to keep a close eye on select vessels, then choose them as desired, delivering more granular levels of detail to fine-tune performance. And if the monitoring teams change, with, for example, new shifts or offices coming online, it’s simple to gain instant insights into recent operations, read updates from colleagues, pinpoint potential vessel issues, and decide where to allocate time and resources for the day ahead.

With NavFleet 2.0 fleet performance and monitoring isn’t just user-friendly, it’s user-made-to-measure.

Unique benefits

NavFleet 2.0 also features main engine fuel tables for detailed vessel consumption insights, revised vessel information tabs (allowing for text updates that can be read by all shoreside users), weather play-ahead along track, and updated, new portal and user layers (with the ability to draw layers in maps, compatible with NavStation).

More detailed port insights are also unlocked with seven-day port weather forecasts, detailed port overviews, and port lists where you can add favourites and input relevant information.

In the maritime technology niche, NAVTOR believes this level of customisation and functionality in fleet performance monitoring and management is unique. It’s something that, in our constant discussions with customers, has been top of the wish list for some time.

And, with NavStation 2.0, it’s here, made to measure for the evolving needs of our industry.

Source: NAVTOR