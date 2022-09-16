NAVTOR signs major agreement with Shoei Kisen for NavFleet

NAVTOR has secured an agreement with Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., one of Japan’s largest shipowners and managers, to deliver the NavFleet application across their fleet of managed vessels. The digital platform will allow the firm to securely share real-time vessel data with onshore teams, ensuring “next level” monitoring of assets, supporting optimal safety, efficiency, compliance, and operational decision making.

Integrated approach

Shoei Kisen, a part of Imabari Shipbuilding (Japan’s largest shipbuilder), will now introduce NavFleet to the existing NAVTOR digital ecosystem onboard its bulk carriers and container ships. This integrated system includes the NavStation digital chart table software (with automated Passage Planning), NavBox, a certified cyber secure gateway for seamless data transfer, and NavCloud cloud computing services.

Masaru Matsumoto, Deputy General Manager Ship Department, Shoei Kisen, comments: “After several product comparisons, NavFleet’s integrated service stood out. It allows us to check the fleet passage plans in a timely manner from shore on the same screen as the vessel, and to continuously monitor deviations from routes. It’s a very innovative solution.”

Realising ambitions

From NAVTOR’s perspective, it is, according to Hiroaki Kitano, NAVTOR Japan Managing Director, “a landmark contract” – for both his business and the client.

“NavFleet was launched last year as a key enabler in our mission to make maritime operations simpler, safer, more efficient and increasingly sustainable for our customers,” he states. “As a single, secure, scalable and fully integrated digital platform it works to bridge the gap between vessels and land-based management teams, seamlessly sharing real-time data for complete situational awareness and improved decision making.

“For a forward-leaning company like Shoei Kisen, it is an ideal application to help them reach ambitious business goals. We’re delighted a company of their industry standing has recognised the unique benefits of NavFleet, and look forward to assisting them in their sustainable growth and success.”

Continual development

NAVTOR is a Norwegian-headquartered maritime technology company with a specialism in e-Navigation and performance monitoring and optimisation. Launched in 2011, it is now established as the world’s largest ENC distributor, with products and services on more than 8,000 vessels. Since opening the doors of its Japan office in 2015, it has captured a significant domestic market share.

“Japan is an important market for NAVTOR, and NavFleet a key development, so Hiroaki is right to refer to this as a landmark agreement,” comments Børge Hetland, CCO, NAVTOR.

“Shoei Kisen is at the vanguard of the industry here, and we believe where they lead others will follow. Their office-based teams will now be able to see simultaneous displays of real-time vessel data and positioning, while monitoring routes and passage plans, and, in the event of route deviations, weather issues, speed reductions or schedule delays, receive timely alerts. This gives shore-based staff the insights and control they need to take swift action for safe, efficient and predictable operations and navigation. The benefits of that – in terms of addressing challenges and seizing opportunity – are immense.”

Alongside NAVTOR Japan, NAVTOR has a network of eight other office locations, more than 20 international distributors and customers from over 60 different countries.

Source: NAVTOR