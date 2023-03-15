NAWE Establishes Education Partnership with the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives

The National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE) today announced its agreement with the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives (IAMPE) to expand professional development opportunities for NAWE members. Maritime employers will gain access to the IAMPE’s professional development resources including certifications, courses and seminars.

Under the agreement, NAWE members and their employees will be able to participate in the IAMPE’s certification programs for operations personnel such as Marine Terminal Operators (MTOs), Maritime Port Managers (MPM) and Maritime Port Executives (MPE). Members will also gain access to the IAMPE’s academic courses and commissioner seminars. To generate wider awareness of professional development opportunities for NAWE and the IAMPE members, both organizations will acknowledge, endorse and promote each association’s programs.

“Our partnership with the IAMPE is a testament to our commitment to supporting martime leaders and their employees,” said Robert Murray, president of NAWE. “As members scale their operations to respond to supply chain demand, this is the right time to offer more opportunities for waterfront professionals to advance their professional goals and deepen their expertise.”

In addition to its professional certifications and programs, the IAMPE offers graduate program credits through participating academic partners. Participants earn certifications after successfully completing prescribed courses approved by the IAMPE Board of Advisors. NAWE members will also gain access to the IAMPE’s research and electronic library.

“Through this agreement with NAWE, the IAMPE is helping create unified professional training and education standards across the maritime and port industries,” said David Arnold, executive director at the IAMPE. “We look forward to helping prepare industry professionals to fill the needs of tomorrow by increasing the number of trained and professionally certified personnel in our industry.”

The agreement also includes a provision for the IAMPE to invite a member of NAWE’s staff to join the IAMPE’s Board of Advisors.

Source: National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE)