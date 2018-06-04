Nayara’s Iranian crude inflows may slow on sanctions, but not immediately

India’s Nayara Energy, formerly known as Essar Oil, expects to continue importing Iranian crude oil in the near future, but is crafting alternative sourcing strategies should the company need to cut purchases from the Middle Eastern supplier due to US sanctions, CEO B Anand told S&P Global Platts.

Nayara currently imports 17 million-18 million mt/year (340,000-360,000 b/d) of crude oil, of which 6 million-6.5 million mt/year, roughly one-third, comes from Iran. Nayara is one of the top importers of Iranian crude oil in India.

Crude from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil and Urals from Russia would be options to consider in the event that the company is forced to cut purchases from Iran, Anand said.

“Until the winding down period, it’s business as usual,” he said in an exclusive interview. With the US deciding to re-impose sanctions on Iran, international buyers of Iranian oil have until November 4 to wind down contracts.

The US has said it will consider allowing countries to continue importing Iranian crude as long as they demonstrate that they are significantly reducing those volumes every 180 days.

“At some point, buyers will have to start demonstrating some level of reduction of Iranian crude. The quantum of reduction is not clear and that is best left for discussions to happen between India and the US at a government-to-government level.”

In 2017, Essar Oil closed a $12.9 billion takeover deal by Russia’s Rosneft and a Trafigura-United Capital Partners consortium. Anand, who was the chief financial officer of Trafigura’s India operations, became the CEO following the takeover.

“Yes, with international shareholders you have to be far more cognizant of the sanctions, the ramifications of the sanctions and we would like to remain sanctions compliant. So whatever is allowed and available within that basket and directions we get, we will focus on that,” Anand said.

Anand said Nayara had not yet bought any US crude and although it was an option, any future purchases will depend on economics.

“For [importing] US crude, the freight economics has to the be taken into account,” he said, adding that Nayara’s 20 million mt/year Vadinar refinery with a Nelson complexity index of 11.8 generates far better margins with heavier grades rather than the lighter US ones.

“With our partners UCP, Trafigura and Rosneft, we have the ability to go deeper into the market to fetch harder crude and equally be in a position to build a basket should we have to respond to geopolitical challenges and should there be some crude no longer available for us,” Anand said.

RETAIL GROWTH

Nayara, which currently has less than 5,000 fuel stations, plans to add another 1,000-2,000 stations in the next 18-24 months.

“We have to ensure that we build this into a robust business model, which will include the ability to source, procure, store and distribute products into the wider Indian market — such as smart cities where the excitement lies,” Anand said.

“It’s not so much about the numbers but we are trying to ensure that we develop next generation fuel stations — make them robust so that they can embrace other energy initiatives in the future. Hence we have decided to call ourselves Nayara Energy, not Nayara Oil,” he added.

He said that the energy landscape was at the cusp of interesting changes and that Nayara was trying to ensure that the company is prepared for the future.

“Things like energy alternatives which will co-exist with fossil fuels, and the issue of environmental sustainability — these will be very important. We can be cross-selling many things in the future,” Anand added.

HIGH PRICES MAY TEST DEMAND

Anand said India’s long-term oil demand outlook remained robust, although the recent rally in oil prices could potentially impact demand.

“Demand can get tested. Higher flat prices do have a direct impact on retail oil consumption, and there is associated impact on inflation and GDP growth,” he said, but added that he expected some of the key oil products demand in India to continue to grow in the 7%-8% range in coming years.

Anand said he was hopeful that the Indian government will not backtrack on the pricing and upstream reforms it has undertaken that has helped attract foreign investment in the country’s oil and gas sector.

“We would expect that India will continue to offer a level-playing field for refiners like us and the government will not tinker too much in terms of price — it will [maintain] dynamic [product] pricing the way it was envisaged,” he said.

He said he was hoping that India would soon bring transport fuels under the GST umbrella.

“Our core products petrol and diesel are not under GST, which has a substantial impact on us. Once they are under GST, we can give that much value back to the consumers,” he said.

Commenting on the global outlook for the oil market, Anand said that the market was witnessing some volatility because of geopolitical tensions but there was no big cause for worry.

“I don’t seen any substantial challenges for the industry. Fundamentals for demand are there, fundamentals around supply are a bit challenged because of the geopolitical issues,” Anand said.

Source: Platts