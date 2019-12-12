NCSP Group’s consolidated cargo turnover for 10 months of 2019 totaled 121.2 million tons

NCSP Group claims that the normalized cargo turnover of NCSP Group (taking into account the sale of NGT LLC) for 10 months of 2019 grew by 9.2% compared to the same period last year. (Normalized cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 2018 and 2019 — in volumes of transshipment does not take into account the grain cargo turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 from May 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018)

Main drivers

Increase in crude oil transshipment volumes (+22.8%) amid the general growth in export of this raw material from Russia.

Increase in iron ore raw materials transshipment (+25.3%) due to high export activity.

Growth of raw sugar transshipment volumes (growth by 3.2 times) against the background of recovery of cane raw material supplies to Asian CIS countries.

Liquid cargo

In January–October 2019, liquid cargo transshipments at NCSP Group’s terminals grew by 16.1% or 13,490 thousand tons compared to the same period last year, and totaled 97,434 thousand tons.

The crude oil transshipment volume for 10 months of 2019 totaled 67,414 thousand tons. The increase totaled 22.8% (12,535 thousand tons), compared to the same period of 2018, which is higher than the results of the pace of the industry by 12.1 p.p. The volume of oil products transshipment increased by 3.3%, or 940 thousand tons, to 29,116 thousand tons.

In January-October 2019, the volume of transshipment of liquid fertilizers (UAN) remained at the level of 2018. The turnover of seed oils grew by 19.1% or 46 thousand tons and reached 289 thousand tons.

At its seed oil transshipment terminal (launched in November 2018), IPP LLC shipped 277 thousand tons of seed oils in January–October 2019.

Bulk cargoes

In January–October 2019, the normalized turnover of bulk cargoes at NCSP Group’s terminals (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account) had a decrease of 11.3% or 1,002 thousand tons y-o-y and totaled 7,874 thousand tons.

Iron ore raw materials turnover grew by 25.3% or 510 thousand tons to 2,521 thousand tons against the backdrop of high export activity.

The volume of coal transshipment increased by 10% to 1,379 thousand tons amid the recovery in demand in foreign markets.

The turnover of chemical products grew by 24.3% or 111 thousand tons and amounted to 568 thousand tons.

Raw sugar turnover was up 3.2 times or 348 thousand tons and reached 503 thousand tons.

The volume of grain transshipment and other ore cargoes decreased by 44.3% (2,092 thousand tons) and 1.5% (4 thousand tons), respectively.

General cargoes

In January–October 2019, general cargo transshipments at NCSP Group’s terminals decreased by 13.3% or 1,647 thousand tons, totalling 10,779 thousand tons.

The volume of transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron decreased by 1,538 thousand tons (-13.8%) to 9,627 thousand tons amid unfavorable external market conditions.

The volume of non-ferrous metals transshipment increased to 854 thousand tons (by 3.4%, or 28 thousand tons) amid favorable conditions of the aluminum market.

Timber cargo transshipments dropped by 4.3% or 11 thousand tons to 250 thousand tons.

Perishable cargoes turnover amounted to 48 thousand tons.

Container turnover

In January–October 2019, container turnover through NCSP Group’s berths amounted to 4,985 thousand tons, which is 3.4% less than the transshipment volume for the same period last year. The cargo turnover increased in the twenty-foot equivalent to 533 thousand TEU, by 17 thousand. TEU, or 3.4%.

Other cargo

In January–October 2019, transshipments of other cargoes at NCSP Group’s terminals totaled 162 thousand tons, which is a 73.1%, or 440 thousand tons, decrease as compared to the same period of the previous year.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group’s consolidated cargo turnover for HY 2019 totaled 71.75 million tons. The Group’s consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and SFP LLC.

Source: NCSP Group