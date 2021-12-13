NCSP Group’s consolidated cargo turnover for 10M 2021 grows 2.9% YoY

NCSP Group’s (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 95.5 million tonnes.

Liquid cargo

“Transshipment of liquid cargo was up by 2.3 million tons (+3.2%) to 76.1 million tonnes. Volumes of oil products transshipment rose by 2 million tons (7.4%),” commented Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP. Crude oil also reflected a slight upward trend in this segment – an increase of 0.4 million tonnes (0.9%) – amid the growth of transshipment through Primorsk.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment surged by 2.1% to 19.3 million tonnes. “The drivers behind this growth were mostly containers, as well as raw sugar and chemical and perishable cargo,” noted Sergey Kireev.

NCSP Group’s cargo turnover for 10M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

Source: NCSP Group