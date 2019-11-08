NCSP Group’s consolidated cargo turnover for 9 months of 2019 totaled 109.8 million tons

NCSP Group informs the normalized cargo turnover of NCSP Group (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account) for 9 months of 2019 grew by 9.3% against 2018. (Normalized indicators of NCSP Group’s cargo turnover for 2018–2019: the grain turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 from May 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 are not taken into account in the transshipment volume.)

Key drivers

– Increase in crude oil transshipment volumes (+24.7%) amid the general growth in export of this raw material from Russia.

– Growth in chemicals transshipment volumes (+26.4%) due to increased shipments of hazardous mineral fertilizers to South and North America, as well as non-hazardous mineral fertilizers to the Middle East countries.

– Increase in iron ore raw materials transshipment (+25.3%) due to high export activity.

Liquid cargo

In January–September 2019, liquid cargo transshipments at NCSP Group’s terminals grew by 16.6% or 12,517 thousand tons compared to the same period last year and totaled 88,097 thousand tons.

The crude oil transshipment volume for 9 months of 2019 totaled 60,910 thousand tons. Compared to the same period in 2018, the increase was 24.7% (12,061 thousand tons), which is 13.6 p.p. higher than the industry rate. The volume of oil products transshipment raised by 1.7% or 439 thousand tons to 26,345 thousand tons.

In January-September 2019, the volume of transshipment of liquid fertilizers (UAN) remained at the level of 2018. The turnover of seed oils grew by 7.4% or 18 thousand tons and reached 261 thousand tons.

At its seed oil transshipment terminal (launched in November 2018), IPP LLC shipped 248 thousand tons of seed oils in January–September 2019.

Bulk cargo

In January–September 2019, the normalized turnover of bulk cargoes at NCSP Group’s terminals (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account) had a decrease of 13.8% or 1,174 thousand tons y-o-y and totaled 7,346 thousand tons.

Iron ore raw materials turnover grew by 25.3% or 470 thousand tons to 2,324 thousand tons against the backdrop of high export activity.

The volume of coal transshipment decreased by 2.7% or 32 thousand tons, to 1,155 thousand tons due to unfavorable conditions on foreign markets in the first half of 2019.

The turnover of chemical products grew by 26.4% or 112 thousand tons and amounted to 537 thousand tons.

Raw sugar turnover was up 3.6 times or 334 thousand tons and reached 462 thousand tons.

Transshipment of other ore cargoes decreased by 6.5%, respectively.

General cargo

In January–September 2019, general cargo transshipments at NCSP Group’s terminals decreased by 12.9% or 1,443 thousand tons, totalling 9,716 thousand tons.

Ferrous metals and cast iron transshipments had a decrease of 1,266 thousand tons (-12.7%), amounting to 8,725 thousand tons due to the introduction of custom duties on imports of ferrous metals to the USA, as well as poor conditions on foreign markets and high prices on the domestic market.

Timber cargo transshipments dropped by 8.4% or 21 thousand tons to 223 thousand tons.

Nonferrous metals transshipments dropped by 4% or 31 thousand tons to 727 thousand tons. Perishable cargoes turnover amounted to 40 thousand tons.

Container turnover

In January–September 2019, container turnover through NCSP Group’s berths amounted to 4,524 thousand tons, which is 3.4% less than the transshipment volume for the same period last year. Cargo turnover in twenty-foot equivalent increased by 3.4% (19 thousand TEU) to 484 thousand TEU.

Other cargo

In January–September 2019, transshipments of other cargoes at NCSP Group’s terminals totaled 151 thousand tons, which is a 71.9% decrease as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Normalized cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January–September 2019/2018 in thousand tons (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account)

January–September Change 2019 2018 thousand tons % Cargo turnover, total 109,834 100,475 9,359 9.3% Liquid cargo, total 88,097 75,580 12,517 16.6% Crude oil 60,910 48,849 12,061 24.7% Oil products 26,345 25,905 439 1.7% UAN 582 583 -1 -0.1% Oils 261 243 18 7.4% Bulk cargo, total 7,346 8,520 -1,174 -13.8% Grain 2,628 4,670 -2,041 -43.7% Chemical cargo 537 425 112 26.4% Sugar 462 128 334 260.7% Iron ore raw materials 2,324 1,854 470 25.3% Other ore cargo 240 257 -17 -6.5% Coal 1,155 1,186 -32 -2.7% General cargo, total 9,716 11,159 -1,443 -12.9% Ferrous metals and cast iron 8,725 9,991 -1,266 -12.7% Timber 223 244 -21 -8.4% Timber (thousand cubic meters) 406 443 -37 -8.4% Nonferrous metals 727 758 -31 -4.0% Perishable cargo 40 166 -126 -75.6% Containers 4,524 4,681 -157 -3.4% Containers 4,524 4,681 -157 -3.4% Containers (thousand TEU) 484 469 16 3.4% Other 151 536 -385 -71.9%

Source: NCSP Group