NCSP Group’s consolidated cargo turnover for January–April 2019 totaled 47.6 million tons
NCSP Group hereby reports that NCSP Group’s consolidated cargo turnover for January–April 2019 grew by 0.3% year over year and reached 47,636 thousand tons.
Key drivers
– Growth in crude oil transshipment (+5.8%) amid the general increase in the export of this raw material from Russia.
– Increase in diesel fuel shipments with higher total cargo turnover of oil products (+6.1%).
– Growth in transshipment of chemical cargoes (+109.4%) due to increased shipments of non-hazardous mineral fertilizers in the first quarter of 2019.
– Growth in transhipment of iron ore raw materials (+33.5%) in comparison with a low number of shipments in the first months of the previous year.
– Decrease in grain turnover (-43.2%) versus the past year’s record harvest.
Liquid cargoes
In January–April 2019, liquid cargo transshipments at NCSP Group’s terminals grew by 5.6% or 1,907,000 tons compared to the same period last year, and totaled 35,865,000 tons.
The volume of crude oil transshipment in January–April 2019 rose by 5.8% over the same period of 2018 and amounted to 22,722,000 tons. The turnover of oil products grew by 6.1% or 741,000 tons and reached 12,796,000 tons.
The transshipment of liquid fertilizers (UAN) and vegetable oils decreased as compared to January–April 2018 by 6.7% and 37%, respectively.
At its vegetable oil transhipment terminal (launched in November 2018), IPP LLC shipped 89,300 tons of vegetables oils for the reporting period of 2019.
Bulk cargoes
In January–April 2019, bulk cargo transhipments at NCSP Group’s terminals dropped by 27.5% or 1,673,000 tons compared to the same period last year, and totaled 4,401,000 tons.
This reduction was caused by low volumes of grain transshipments as compared to January–April 2019 due to poorer harvest against the record figures of 2017/2018. For the reporting period of 2019, the grain turnover through NCSP Group amounted to 2,610,000 tons (a 43.2% reduction as compared to January–April 2018).
The cargo turnover of iron ore raw materials grew by 33.5% or 243,000 tons and totaled 969,000 tons.
Coal transshipments decreased by 19% year over year to 435,000 tons due to a significant drop in quotations on foreign markets in 2019.
The turnover of chemical products grew by 109.4% or 116,000 tons and amounted to 221,000 tons.
Raw sugar transshipments were up by 51.3% or 57,000 tons and reached 167,000 tons.
General cargoes
In January–April 2019, general cargo transhipments at NCSP Group’s terminals remained at the previous year’s level totalling 5,005,000 tons.
Ferrous metals and cast iron transshipments grew by 3.4% or 151,000 tons to 4,571,000 tons.
Timber cargo transshipments increased by 12.7% or 13,000 tons and reached 118,000 tons.
Non-ferrous metals and perishable freight transhipments dropped to 292,000 tons and 25,000 tons, respectively.
Container turnover
In January–April 2019, the turnover of containers through NCSP Group’s berths amounted to 2,205,000 tons or 228,000 TEU, which is 5.7% in tons or 5.3% in TEU more y-o-y.
Other cargoes
In January–April 2019, transshipments of other cargoes at NCSP Group’s terminals totaled 160,000 tons, which is a 56.7% decrease as compared to the same period of the previous year.
NCSP Group’s cargo turnover for January–April 2019/2018 (thousand tons)
|January–April
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Thousand t
|%
|Turnover, total
|47,636
|47,487
|149
|0.3%
|Liquid cargo, total
|35,865
|33,959
|1,907
|5.6%
|Crude oil
|22,722
|21,479
|1,243
|5.8%
|Oil products
|12,796
|12,055
|741
|6.1%
|UAN
|246
|263
|-18
|-6.7%
|Oils
|102
|161
|-60
|-37.0%
|Bulk cargo, total
|4,401
|6,075
|-1,673
|-27.5%
|Grain
|2,610
|4,597
|-1,987
|-43.2%
|Chemical cargo
|221
|106
|116
|109.4%
|Sugar
|167
|110
|57
|51.3%
|Iron ore raw materials
|969
|726
|243
|33.5%
|Coal
|435
|537
|-102
|-19.0%
|General cargo, total
|5,005
|5,000
|6
|0.1%
|Ferrous metals and cast iron
|4,571
|4,420
|151
|3.4%
|Timber
|118
|105
|13
|12.7%
|Timber (thousand cubic meters)
|214
|190
|24
|12.7%
|Non-ferrous metals
|292
|370
|-79
|-21.2%
|Perishable cargo
|25
|105
|-79
|-75.9%
|Containers
|2,205
|2,086
|119
|5.7%
|Containers
|2,205
|2,086
|119
|5.7%
|Containers (thousand TEU)
|228
|217
|12
|5.3%
|Other
|160
|368
|-209
|-56.7%
