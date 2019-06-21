NCSP Group’s consolidated cargo turnover for January–April 2019 totaled 47.6 million tons

NCSP Group hereby reports that NCSP Group’s consolidated cargo turnover for January–April 2019 grew by 0.3% year over year and reached 47,636 thousand tons.

Key drivers

– Growth in crude oil transshipment (+5.8%) amid the general increase in the export of this raw material from Russia.

– Increase in diesel fuel shipments with higher total cargo turnover of oil products (+6.1%).

– Growth in transshipment of chemical cargoes (+109.4%) due to increased shipments of non-hazardous mineral fertilizers in the first quarter of 2019.

– Growth in transhipment of iron ore raw materials (+33.5%) in comparison with a low number of shipments in the first months of the previous year.

– Decrease in grain turnover (-43.2%) versus the past year’s record harvest.

Liquid cargoes

In January–April 2019, liquid cargo transshipments at NCSP Group’s terminals grew by 5.6% or 1,907,000 tons compared to the same period last year, and totaled 35,865,000 tons.

The volume of crude oil transshipment in January–April 2019 rose by 5.8% over the same period of 2018 and amounted to 22,722,000 tons. The turnover of oil products grew by 6.1% or 741,000 tons and reached 12,796,000 tons.

The transshipment of liquid fertilizers (UAN) and vegetable oils decreased as compared to January–April 2018 by 6.7% and 37%, respectively.

At its vegetable oil transhipment terminal (launched in November 2018), IPP LLC shipped 89,300 tons of vegetables oils for the reporting period of 2019.

Bulk cargoes

In January–April 2019, bulk cargo transhipments at NCSP Group’s terminals dropped by 27.5% or 1,673,000 tons compared to the same period last year, and totaled 4,401,000 tons.

This reduction was caused by low volumes of grain transshipments as compared to January–April 2019 due to poorer harvest against the record figures of 2017/2018. For the reporting period of 2019, the grain turnover through NCSP Group amounted to 2,610,000 tons (a 43.2% reduction as compared to January–April 2018).

The cargo turnover of iron ore raw materials grew by 33.5% or 243,000 tons and totaled 969,000 tons.

Coal transshipments decreased by 19% year over year to 435,000 tons due to a significant drop in quotations on foreign markets in 2019.

The turnover of chemical products grew by 109.4% or 116,000 tons and amounted to 221,000 tons.

Raw sugar transshipments were up by 51.3% or 57,000 tons and reached 167,000 tons.

General cargoes

In January–April 2019, general cargo transhipments at NCSP Group’s terminals remained at the previous year’s level totalling 5,005,000 tons.

Ferrous metals and cast iron transshipments grew by 3.4% or 151,000 tons to 4,571,000 tons.

Timber cargo transshipments increased by 12.7% or 13,000 tons and reached 118,000 tons.

Non-ferrous metals and perishable freight transhipments dropped to 292,000 tons and 25,000 tons, respectively.

Container turnover

In January–April 2019, the turnover of containers through NCSP Group’s berths amounted to 2,205,000 tons or 228,000 TEU, which is 5.7% in tons or 5.3% in TEU more y-o-y.

Other cargoes

In January–April 2019, transshipments of other cargoes at NCSP Group’s terminals totaled 160,000 tons, which is a 56.7% decrease as compared to the same period of the previous year.

NCSP Group’s cargo turnover for January–April 2019/2018 (thousand tons)

January–April Change 2019 2018 Thousand t % Turnover, total 47,636 47,487 149 0.3% Liquid cargo, total 35,865 33,959 1,907 5.6% Crude oil 22,722 21,479 1,243 5.8% Oil products 12,796 12,055 741 6.1% UAN 246 263 -18 -6.7% Oils 102 161 -60 -37.0% Bulk cargo, total 4,401 6,075 -1,673 -27.5% Grain 2,610 4,597 -1,987 -43.2% Chemical cargo 221 106 116 109.4% Sugar 167 110 57 51.3% Iron ore raw materials 969 726 243 33.5% Coal 435 537 -102 -19.0% General cargo, total 5,005 5,000 6 0.1% Ferrous metals and cast iron 4,571 4,420 151 3.4% Timber 118 105 13 12.7% Timber (thousand cubic meters) 214 190 24 12.7% Non-ferrous metals 292 370 -79 -21.2% Perishable cargo 25 105 -79 -75.9% Containers 2,205 2,086 119 5.7% Containers 2,205 2,086 119 5.7% Containers (thousand TEU) 228 217 12 5.3% Other 160 368 -209 -56.7%

Source: Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port