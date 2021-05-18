NCSP Group’s consolidated cargo turnover for Q1 2021 year-over-yearм

NCSP Group’s cargo turnover totals 27.5 million tons (–19%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 21.8 million tons, down by 6.5 million tons (–23%). This indicator was mainly impacted by reduced volumes of crude oil transshipment (down by 5.5 million tons or 31%) against the backdrop of:

falling oil exports (implementation of the OPEC+ agreement since May 1, 2020 to limit oil production);

adverse weather conditions in the port of Novorossiysk in January–February 2021, which resulted in the suspension of ship traffic and operation of port facilities.

Dry cargo

Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 5.7 million tons (down by 0.1 million tons or 1%). The slight decrease in the turnover of ore, ferrous metals, nonferrous metals and coal (mainly due to the weather) was partially offset by the increase in transshipment of sugar, containers and perishable goods.

Despite the decline in nonferrous metals cargo turnover driven by the redistribution of supplies from traditional directions to China, the share of NCSP in the Azov-Black Sea basin grew by 2 p.p. to 73%.

The drop in transshipment of other cargo is due to the transition of part of March shipments to April and the decrease in cattle imports.

Container transshipment amounted to 1.2 million tons (up by 0.02 million tons or 2%). Growth of container turnover in twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) was 15%.

In Q1 2021, the share of NCSP Group in container transshipment in Russian ports increased by 2 p.p. to 12% year-over-year. Baltic Stevedore Company achieved record indicators of containers transshipped in the history of the terminal’s existence, and at the end of Q1 2021 took the seventh place in terms of container turnover among stevedores of Russia.

