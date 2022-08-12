NE China ports handle over 3,100 China-Europe freight train trips

Northeast China’s ports of Manzhouli and Suifenhe on the China-Russia border have seen over 3,100 China-Europe freight train trips in the first seven months of this year, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co Ltd.

During the period, the two ports handled 3,132 China-Europe freight train trips with 299,808 TEUs of goods, up 16.4 percent and 16.2 percent year-on-year, respectively.

At present, 22 China-Europe freight train routes pass through the two ports.

Source: Xinhua