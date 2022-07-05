NE China’s port city shores up foreign trade against COVID-19 headwinds

Against the headwinds from COVID-19 resurgences and external complexity, northeast China’s Dalian, a port city in Liaoning Province, has sped up efforts to prop up foreign trade.

In early June, the port’s operating company opened its first container line linking Europe with Japan. The tailor-made route combines a China-Europe freight train service with a near-sea shipping line, which reduces the travel time by two-thirds while keeping the costs unchanged.

Liaoning Port Group has been continuously improving the China-Europe freight train service. In the first five months of the year, a total of 51 round trips of China-Europe freight trains have been made in Dalian Port, up 46 percent year on year.

Dalian is a major foreign trade port in China. In 2021, the group opened its first roll-on, roll-off shipping route to the U.S. In March this year, it launched direct sea services to Australia.

