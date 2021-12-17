Neander appoints marine communications specialists ADPR

Communications agency, ADPR, announces it has been appointed by Neander, the premium German automotive brand that created the world’s first turbo-diesel outboard engine under 100hp, the Dtorque.

ADPR has been brought on-board by Neander to help raise the profile of the brand globally, as well as supporting with its full rebrand.

Managing Director at ADPR, Kate O’Sullivan, says, “Supporting businesses in the marine industry is at the heart of everything we do, so we are very pleased to announce we are now working with Neander at this important time for the brand as it reaches the next stage of its global growth strategy, revealing a bold new look as part of its new journey as an independent engine manufacturer. We look forward to supporting the team, promoting Neander and seeing the company’s success soar.”

Joel Reid, global sales director at Neander, adds, “With unrivalled expertise in the marine sector, ADPR was a natural choice. We look forward to working with the team on our future rebrand and we are confident that with their support we will be able to reach new audiences.”

ADPR was set up over 30 years ago and has a strong heritage within the marine sector. The agency now has a range of clients from the marine, health, wellbeing, travel, and outdoor sectors. Clients include Helly Hansen, Sunsail, The Moorings and Fairline Yachts.

Source: ADPR