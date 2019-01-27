Nearly 9m tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Iran’s port in a month

Over 8.985 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded at the ports of Iran during the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (November 22 – December 21, 2018), Tasnim news agency reported on Friday citing the data released by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO). As reported, the figure shows 31 percent fall from that of the same month in the past year.

PMO’s data put the loading and unloading figure at Shahid Rajaee Port, Iran’s biggest container port which is located in the southern province of Hormozgan, at 4.726 million tons during the ninth month of this year.

Source: Tehran Times