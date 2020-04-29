Nearly a third of German firms can survive for max three months with longer restrictions – Ifo

Recent News

  

Some 29.2% of German companies think they would survive for a maximum of three months if the coronavirus-related restrictions remain in place for a longer period while 52.7% said they would survive for a maximum of six months, the Ifo institute said.

“These are worrying figures that point to a wave of bankruptcies ahead,” Klaus Wohlrabe, an economist at Ifo, said of the survey.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

