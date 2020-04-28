Nearly half of bankers in central bank survey say China monetary policy loose in first quarter

Nearly half of bankers in a Chinese central bank survey said that monetary policy for the January-March quarter was loose, according to results published by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Tuesday.

Results showed 47.3% of the respondents considered monetary policy to be loose in the first quarter, compared with just 15% in the previous survey published in December.

Another survey by the PBOC showed that 23% of households believe housing prices will rise, dropping from 26.5% of households in previous survey.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Judy Hua, Roxanne Liu, Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Louise Heavens)