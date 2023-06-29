Nearshoring: Foreign companies open affiliates in Brazil in search of business opportunities

The nearshoring movement is part of a new trend that goes in the opposite direction of the so-called offshoring: now, many compa-nies want to take production closer to consumer markets, in countries where the cost is still considered “cheap”, which can bring benefits to Latin American nations. Taking advantage of this trend, the North American logistics solutions company MTM Logix is opening a new base in Santos, Brazil.

With operations in countries such as Mexico, another location that has been heavily targeted by the nearshoring wave, MTM Logix believes that landmark global events in recent years, such as the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, have accelerated the need to ex-plore and discuss opportunities for the potential reallocation of capital and industries. These events were crucial in making compa-nies aware of the danger of extreme dependence on China.

“Buyers will no longer accept the excuse that the container hasn’t arrived, that they are in short supply, or that a port in China is closed. For this reason, having other options close to the large centers such as the United States and Europe is the key. Brazil, for example, besides being a strategic region due to its geographical location, also has a good relationship with these regions, in addition to accessible and quality labor,” says Mario Veraldo, CEO of MTM Logix and former director of Maersk.

Brazil has the largest economy in Latin America, and foreign investment in the country reached a record of $91 billion in 2022, double compared to the previous year, according to Brazilian Central Bank (BC). Also according to an analysis by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), medium- and long-term nearshoring opportunities in Latin America could be worth up to $78 billion in new exports of goods and services per year. Specifically in Brazil, the potential gains from additional trade in goods alone are estimated at more than $7.8 billion. Most of this increase would come from trade with the United States (more than $4 billion).

Advantages for Brazil

Brazil is a great candidate to ride the nearshoring giant wave, with very relevant possibilities for industry and economy. Besides hav-ing a strategic geographic location and cheap labor, the country, which has a good relationship with the United States and Europe, has made great progress in improving its digital infrastructure. Therefore, with the help of MTM Logix’s technology and control tow-ers, these costs can be reduced even further, by up to 30%. The company offers a management service for the entire supply chain, with a solution that brings data, operational efficiency, which reflects directly in cost savings, less use of resources, greater control, all resulting in better results. The idea is to reinvent global logistics using a combination of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data.

“Our platform is very flexible and can be up and running in less than 48 hours, with customer data and generating insights with 50 submissions. Our customers see the benefits of our approach in less than two months, providing great savings in the final cost of the entire process. Furthermore, by reducing costs and increasing competitiveness, economic diversification is promoted, facilitating the development of new industries and minimizing dependence on commodity exports. This scenario, which gives rise to greater collab-oration and information sharing between companies, stimulates innovation, increases productivity, and increases the interest of for-eign investment,” explains Veraldo.

The country has more than 90 industrial parks, with Science and Technology Parks (STPs) that drive sectoral research and innova-tion, supporting national social and economic development.

It is also noteworthy that the reorganization of global value chains also depends on political factors – a positive point for Brazil due to its good international relations. The White House, for example, declared in 2021 as a “national security priority” ensuring the availability of strategic products and the overall resilience of the United States (US) supply chain. The topic of “value chain resili-ence,” is among the administration priorities of the country’s president, Joe Biden.

Challenges

Brazil and Mexico have been actively promoted as nearshoring destinations, particularly for companies looking to outsource factory operations. However, both countries face some challenges that may affect their initiatives. These include high inflation; economic instability, as Brazil’s economy is known to be volatile, with fluctuations in exchange rates; and lack of infrastructure, which can be a challenge for companies to access resources and get the support they need to operate effectively. Thus, it is necessary to “clean house” so that more opportunities arise for Brazil.

The rest of the Latin American countries will participate in nearshoring efforts to the US market. However, they do not have the industrial breadth, scale, and international presence necessary to be a premier partner like Brazil and Mexico.

“We see a huge potential in Central America, for example, but limited to fresh fruit and textiles. Or in Chile, with minerals, but only Brazil and Mexico could become global strategic partners and complementary to the US. Our role as a company is to make the pro-cess more efficient and help clients land in the markets that will benefit from this new megatrend,” adds Veraldo.

