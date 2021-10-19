Nemport in Turkey orders fleet of Konecranes Noell RTGs to handle growing demand

NEMPORT LÌMAN ÌŞLETMELERI (Nemport) in Izmir, Turkey, has ordered 10 Konecranes Noell Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes to handle growing container traffic. The order was booked in July and the cranes will be delivered in October 2022.

Nemport said: “Nemport is experiencing growing container traffic. We are building a new container yard and a new berth for mega container vessels, and the new RTGs will be fundamental to its productivity. As usual, Konecranes was very proactive in providing the solution, carefully evaluated by Nemport. We are confident that the Konecranes Noell RTGs will give us the performance and reliability we need. From the beginning, we have been operating Konecranes RTGs and Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes with great success.”

Adel Issa, Sales Manager Region EMEA, Konecranes Port Cranes, said: “Konecranes is committed to meeting Nemport’s needs in every way. We are a good fit with Nemport’s entrepreneurial spirit. The Konecranes Noell RTGs on order will help Nemport to expertly serve its customers as the growing trade gateway of the Aegean region.”

Source: Konecranes