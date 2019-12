The APL Barcelona transited the Panama Canal on Saturday, December 14 and brought to 8000 the number of Neopanamax vessels that have made the crossing since the widened route was inaugurated in June 2016.

The container ship which crossed from the Pacific to the Atlantic is 347.38m long and 45.27m wide with a capacity of 11,000 TEUS (units equivalent to 20 ft)

Source: MENAFN