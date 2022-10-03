Neptune – Bunker Info tab updates

Over the preceding 6 months quality of HFO bunker lifted in Rotterdam showed a spike of non-compliance with ISO standard on viscosity – 45.8% of samples were found off specification. There seems to be a problem in that region as the same parameter was found off-spec in Antwerp in 36% of samples. It should be noted though that RMG and RMK off-spec samples were only marginally over the respective limit.

VLSFO supplied in all ten biggest bunkering ports has been mostly up to the requirements. ULSFO delivered in Northern Europe has been failing on Sulphur content and on Pour Point. MGO bunkered in Manila was technically off-specification in 94.6% cases because the samples were tested against ISO 8217:2010 spec, where the FAME limit for DMA was still 0.1%. In reality, FAME did not exceed 2.7% what would be on-spec had the samples been tested against ISO 8217:2017.

Bunker quality figures are provided by Veritas Petroleum Services.

Given that bunker fuel markets are dynamic, we have decided that information accessible via Neptune should only cover a period of the last 6 months in order to remain relevant. However, data on specific historical intervals, various bunkering locations, or particular quality parameters is available upon request.

WEST has upgraded its Fuel Quality Advisory Service. In addition to bunker quality statistics, the Club Members have access to prices and the calorific value of the bunkers.

Source: West of England P&I Club