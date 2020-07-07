Neptune Cyber launch virtual ship safety tool

Neptune Cyber has launched an innovative new online tool to ensure marine operators stay ahead of new cyber risk regulations that take force in January 2021.

The online ‘MV Neptune Cyber’ ship, powered by creative agency VisMedia, allows visitors to go on a virtual exploration of a vessel and understand potential cyber risks.

In June 2017 the International Maritime Organization laid out its “Guidelines on Maritime Cyber Risk Management”. Shipowners and managers now have until 1st January 2021 to build cyber risk management into their ship safety initiatives – or risk having their ships detained.

Ships and other maritime vessels have become highly connected and dependent on computer systems. IT and OT systems on many vessels are vulnerable to compromise, which has already led to a number of highly expensive cyber incidents.

Gwilym Lewis, Neptune Cyber CEO, said: “Our quick-start guide includes clear action steps to help you prepare for the new IMO regulations. Depending on the complexity of your vessel more steps may be needed to adequately protect against cyber attacks.

“Cyber security is often seen as a dark art that’s difficult to understand, particularly in the marine sector. Our tool is designed to address this and uses our extensive industry knowledge to highlight potential risks in a clear and easy to understand way.”

“This will particularly help owners, operators and non-technical people in the sector understand their cyber risks more clearly and start to know how to mitigate them.”

Source: Neptune Cyber