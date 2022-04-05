Neptune Maritime Leasing Joins HELMEPA

Neptune Maritime Leasing Ltd., Jersey (“Neptune Leasing”), announced today, it has been accepted as an Associate Member of HELMEPA, the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association, a proactive, resilient, and impactful community of stakeholders committed to marine environment protection, safety at sea and sustainability.

Harris Antoniou, Founder and Managing Director at Neptune Leasing, said: “We are delighted to have joined HELMEPA during 2022, a milestone year for marine environmental protection celebrating its 40th anniversary. It was in 1982 that Greek shipowners and seafarers joined forces in an unprecedented move, as the environmental challenges were not as imperative as they are today, in a collective desire and voluntary commitment to pass on to future generations a clean and healthy marine environment. During these 40 years of proactive action and positive impact in the field, HELMEPA has grown into a multi-stakeholder sustainability platform with a membership comprising of 2,000 merchant vessels, 14,000+ seafarers and 240 shipping companies and organizations in Greece and abroad.

At Neptune Leasing we are very keen to finance a variety of transformative projects that will bring a positive environmental impact. We firmly believe that our leasing solutions will assist owners achieve their growth plans in this exciting market.”

Neptune Maritime Leasing is a growth-oriented maritime leasing platform with the mission to providing shipowners with access to a flexible financing tool in today’s capital restricted market and investors with secure access to an under-invested asset class with attractive real yield. Our strategy is to buy high quality assets at attractive prices and build a portfolio of long-term contracts through sale and leaseback transactions in diverse maritime sectors. We are committed to delivering attractive, long term, risk-adjusted, and responsible returns to our investors, by advancing global trade and economic growth through supporting the maritime industry responsibly, and by making a positive contribution to the environment and to society as a whole.

HELMEPA is the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association; the pioneering voluntary commitment of Greek seafarers and ship owners to safeguard the seas from ship-generated pollution, undertaken in Piraeus, on June 4, 1982. Under the motto “To Save the Seas”, they have consistently supported their initiative to date.

Source: HELMEPA